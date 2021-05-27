Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willard, MO

Willard opens new fully-staffed fire station, aims to improve response times

KYTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKY3 Web Exclusive: Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt addresses Senate's vote against a Jan. 6. Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, turning aside the independent investigation in a show of party loyalty to former President Donald Trump and an effort to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt did not cast a vote, instead keeping his commitment to show up at the dedication of the renovated Wilson's Creek National Battlefield. The Senate vote was 54-35 — six short of the 60 votes needed to take up a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties. It came a day after emotional appeals from police who fought with the rioters, the family of an officer who died afterward and lawmakers in both parties who fled Capitol chambers as the rioters broke in. Six Republicans voted with Democrats to move forward, and eleven senators missed the rare Friday vote, some of whom said they had scheduling conflicts. The vote is likely to mean that questions about who should bear responsibility for the attacks will continue to be filtered through a partisan lens rather than addressed by an independent panel modeled after the commission that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Though the Jan. 6 commission bill passed the House earlier this month with the support of almost three dozen Republicans, most GOP senators said they believe the commission would eventually be used against them politically. And Trump, who still has a firm hold on the party, has called it a “Democrat trap.”

www.ky3.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battlefield, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Willard, MO
Local
Missouri Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#House Lawmakers#Ky3 Web Exclusive#Gop#Democrats#Capitol Chambers#Missouri U S#The Senate#Fire#Police#Officer#Eleven Senators#Attack#Terrorist Attacks#Party Loyalty#Scheduling Conflicts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsthewestsidegazette.com

Don’t Let Senate Republicans Keep Us from Learning the Truth About the Attack on the Capitol

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are a threat to our democracy. Here’s the latest proof: Republicans are using the Senate’s filibuster rules to stop Congress from creating a commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The filibuster has a long and dishonorable history. It was used over and over to block passage of civil rights laws. Now it is being used to undermine democracy in another way.
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Blunt failed Missouri by not voting for Jan. 6 commission

Regarding “Senate Republicans block bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol” (May 28): Sen. Roy Blunt and eight of his colleagues chose to abstain from voting on the Jan. 6 commission bill. He failed to defend the Constitution and failed to discharge the duties of his office. What reason could he possibly have for not taking a position?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

The GOP senators who refused to meet Brian Sicknick’s mother before voting down riot commission

The mother of US Capitol Police office Brian Sicknick, who died the day after a failed insurrection in the halls of Congress on 6 January, personally lobbied every Republican senator ahead of a vote to form a commission to investigate the assault that led to his death and injured as many as 140 other officers.A procedural vote to begin debate on the proposal failed by a vote of 54-35, marking the first successful GOP filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing a bipartisan probe that lawmakers modelled after the commission in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks.Eleven senators...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

DCNF Demands Lightfoot Immediately Stops Denying Interview Based On Skin Color

The Daily Caller News Foundation again demanded Thursday that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stop denying one of its reporters an interview due to his race. Judicial Watch filed a motion for an injunction against Lightfoot on behalf of the DCNF and Thomas Catenacci, one of its reporters. Catenacci, who is white, was denied the interview after Lightfoot announced that she would only grant interviews to journalists of color last month.
Congress & Courtswgan.com

Senators introduce a Bill to support victims of ‘Havana syndrome’

Maine Sen. Susan Collins introduced the Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act, otherwise known as the Havana Bill, to the Senate on May 25th. The proposed bipartisan bill would support American diplomats who have suffered from potential energy attacks that are linked to causing brain injuries. The diplomats who have been impacted work at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba and the U.S. Consulate in Guangzhou, China.
Congress & CourtsBuffalo News

Letter: Republicans conjure new narrative for Capitol riot

“Hear no evil; Speak no evil; See no evil.” That should be the new mantra of congressional Republicans who support Donald Trump’s fantasy that the election was stolen. They succeeded in preventing the creation of a non-partisan commission to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stated was “redundant.” However, “redundant” apparently didn’t apply when they conducted 10 Benghazi hearings in an attempt to smear Hillary Clinton.
U.S. PoliticsGarden City News

Whither the GOP?

Some thoughts about the future of the national Republican party between now and 2024. Obviously, the GOP suffered a major defeat in the 2020 election cycle, losing the presidency and then the Senate following losses in two later special elections in Georgia. Democrats now have unified control of the legislative and executive branches.
PoliticsDaily Gate City

First step taken for new fire station

A new fire station has been on city officials’ wish list for well over a decade, however now it seems they are taking the initial steps to make it a reality. Earlier this week, Fire Chief Joey Herren received the blessing of the Fort Madison City Council to solicit bids for architects and/or engineers to take rough conceptual plans, which Herren said were done free of charge, and give city officials an estimate as to the actual cost of their plan.
Florida StateArkansas Online

Can GOP reproduce Florida?

Demography is not always destiny. Many Democrats incorrectly assumed their coalition would dominate national politics once Hispanics became a large enough share of the electorate, just as the party has in California over the past generation. But what if America’s future looks more like Florida than California?. Twice as many...
PoliticsConcord Monitor

Letter: GOP, be careful

Our nation has faced many challenges. In the course of my lifetime we’ve dealt with The Great Depression, WWII, the Korean War, the horrible experience of Vietnam, and the incredible mismanagement in Afghanistan. We’ve managed to survive. Our two party system functioned with just enough principle to meet the moment. I applaud Katy Burn’s column (Monitor, 5/16). She points out that the current Republican leaders in control are not the Grand Old Party that served our country well for many years. Her specific observation was the manner in which the party handled the situation with Liz Cheney — she was ostracized for telling the truth. And Mitch McConnell stating that his sole objective as minority leader is to ensure the failure of the new administration should be seen as grounds for recall.