The faculty and staff at Bolivar Technical College recently announced their medical assistant and professional nursing (RN) class of 2021. On Friday, April 30, 35 RN students received their Associate of Science in Nursing degree, one MA student received an associate degree in medical assisting and two MA students received a certificate in medical assisting. The ceremony was held at Bolivar High School with limited seats, as well as virtually on the college’s Facebook page for those who could not attend.