Can we prevent this 100% fatal deer disease from invading Alabama? Here’s how you can help.
Ask wildlife professionals, what is the most pressing conservation issue facing the state of Alabama. Most would say CWD, which stands for Chronic Wasting Disease in deer. Because CWD is a 100% fatal disease that infects whitetail deer. This slow creeping epidemic has already impacted neighboring states of Tennessee and Mississippi. If it reaches our state, it will dramatically change the way we conserve and enjoy deer and wildlife forever.bhamnow.com