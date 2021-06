Disney Cruise Line is the most recent cruise ship line to be authorized for check voyages by the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC). “We have now reached an essential subsequent step towards our gradual and accountable resumption of service, and are grateful for the productive dialogue with state, native and federal officers, the CDC and others in our business that has made this potential,” mentioned Disney Cruise Line spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez in an emailed assertion in line with the Orlando Sentinel. “We stay up for our superb crew as soon as once more creating magic for our company and to serving to the numerous employees who assist our business get again to work.”