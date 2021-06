KENT, Ohio — To head off any large, unauthorized gatherings this weekend, Kent police say they are temporarily closing Plum Creek Park Saturday. Officials cited a similar party that took place on June 19 of last year, which "resulted in an extremely large, uncontrolled party that caused damage to the city park and left it littered with trash, debris and broken bottles." In addition, the city says alcohol was being served to minors, crowd and music were creating "unlawful" noise, and feces were even smeared on walls and buildings.