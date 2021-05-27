Gas prices are at their highest since 2014. Here are some tips to save on your next fill-up

(Undated) – Gas prices across much of the nation continue to climb. According to GasBuddy, Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, the national average has risen for the sixth straight week. DeHann says, one of the major reasons for the continued price increase is supply and demand. The “summer driving season” is officially here and gas prices have clung to a $3 per gallon average on continued strong demand as Americans take to the roads amidst continued economic recovery. He says, for now, there’s little chance of a backslide in gas prices, but a larger chance that this summer could boast near-record gasoline demand as Americans hit the road, but remain mostly stuck to the U.S. due to overseas travel challenges that persist.