Gas prices are at their highest since 2014. Here are some tips to save on your next fill-up

WCNC
 7 days ago

Gas prices are at their highest since 2014. Here are a few ways to save the next time you fill up your tank.

www.wcnc.com
Trafficwtyefm.com

Gas Prices Expected to Remain High

(Undated) – Gas prices across much of the nation continue to climb. According to GasBuddy, Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, the national average has risen for the sixth straight week. DeHann says, one of the major reasons for the continued price increase is supply and demand. The “summer driving season” is officially here and gas prices have clung to a $3 per gallon average on continued strong demand as Americans take to the roads amidst continued economic recovery. He says, for now, there’s little chance of a backslide in gas prices, but a larger chance that this summer could boast near-record gasoline demand as Americans hit the road, but remain mostly stuck to the U.S. due to overseas travel challenges that persist.
Ohio Statewnewsj.com

Ohio gas prices increase after holiday

CINCINNATI — Gas prices in Ohio increased six cents on the week to $2.95 per gallon as travelers hit the road to kick off the unofficial start to summer travel season. Today’s average is 97 cents more than last year at this time and 17 cents more expensive than last month. This week’s increase landed the state in the third spot on AAA’s Top Ten Largest Weekly Changes List.
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Tips to save on gas as Michigan's prices rise for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend gasoline prices are at their highest levels in seven years, but experts don't expect the steep prices at the pumps to keep eager motorists off the road. After more than a year of caution during the coronavirus pandemic, there's pent-up demand for travel. And with vaccination rates increasing and coronavirus cases falling, some people are seizing the opportunity for a change of scenery during what has traditionally been one of America's busiest holiday travel weekends.
TrafficWKRC

Shock at the pump as gas prices are the highest since 2014 & the trend is set to continue

(WSTM/WKRC) - If you plan to travel Memorial Day weekend, expect to see higher prices at the gas pump. That's according to a travel expert from AAA. Nationally the average price of gas has climbed to $3.034 per gallon, per GasBuddy. In Cincinnati it's lower at $2.866 -- yet that's up 89 cents from last year's average. There are several factors causing consumers to shell out more money to fill up their cars.
TrafficKRGV

Tips to save money on gas

The average price of gas in Texas increased by a penny this week. And as millions of Americans plan to drive over the Memorial Day holiday, the demand for fuel could increase the price even more. According to American Automobile Association, the average price of gas nationally is just a...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Tips for how to save as food prices rise

As more restaurants reopen and people head out to eat, inflation is rising at the fastest pace in nearly 13 years. Supply shortages and gas prices are driving up costs for restaurants. NBC News’ Stephanie Ruhle shares tips for how to save.