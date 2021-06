CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The couple accused of stealing from a school booster club was in court Wednesday and was granted bond. Anthony Sharper and his wife, Deana Sharper, are accused of scheming to defraud and embezzle at least $200,000 from the South Mecklenburg High Schol athletic booster club by writing checks to themselves for purported reimbursement, as well as wiring funds directly to their personal bank account and using the club's debit cards and credit card to pay for personal expenses. According to the indictment, the offenses occurred between 2017 and June 2020.