The Best Dog Grooming Kit to Pamper your Pooch

By Maddy Morris
Popular Science
Popular Science
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a dog owner, you probably want your pet feeling, smelling, and looking his or her best. Monthly spa visits—or more frequent ones if your pooch loves rolling around in the mud—can be time-consuming and expensive, especially if you live in a big city, so why not invest in some proper dog grooming tools and do it yourself from home? The best dog grooming kit for your pooch depends on their breed, fur type, and temperament, but it will ultimately spoil him or her while saving you some cash and a commute. Your dog already adores you as a parent, and with these dog grooming supplies in hand, soon enough he’ll adore you as a groomer, too.

