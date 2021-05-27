Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Senate Republicans Release $928 Billion Infrastructure Counteroffer

By Kelsey Snell, NPR
Posted by 
WFPL
WFPL
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEflV_0aDsw65r00

Updated May 27, 2021 at 12:12 PM ET


A group of Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled a $928 billion infrastructure proposal to counter President Biden’s plan for a nearly $2 trillion bill.

The proposal outlines a significant increase from the most recent GOP plan to spend $568 billion. The new version includes additional money for roads, bridges, water, rail and airports, but the majority of the proposed spending is part of an existing baseline plan for investments. The total new money is just $257 billion.

West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito led a group of GOP negotiators in crafting the plan based on ongoing talks with the White House.

“It sticks to the core infrastructure features that we talked to initially,” Capito told reporters at the Capitol. “It is a serious effort to reach a bipartisan agreement.”

The single-largest spending item is $506 billion for roads, bridges and major projects — a $91 billion increase. Other increases include $48 billion for water infrastructure, $25 billion for airports, $65 billion for broadband and $22 billion for freight and passenger rail.

The shift comes days after Biden offered to lop off $550 billion from his original proposal, moving the two sides closer than they have ever been, though significant challenges remain.

Republicans plan to pay for the vast majority of the spending by repurposing funds Congress has already approved for other projects. They are primarily targeting unspent money meant for COVID-19 relief.

In a statement, White House officials called the GOP counteroffer “encouraging” but said they were concerned about the proposal to use COVID-19 relief funding to pay for the plan and that some concerns remained about funding proposals for VA hospitals, rail, transit, lead pipes and climate. Biden said he plans to meet with Republican senators on infrastructure talks next week.

In a letter sent to the White House on Thursday morning, the group of Republicans framed their offer as evidence that a bipartisan deal can be reached as long as the definition of infrastructure remains focused on mostly physical improvements.

“As a group, we were explicit that policies unrelated to physical infrastructure do not fit in this package,” they wrote. “This is not because we do not value these important issues. We simply believe that these policies should be addressed in separate legislation that does not dilute our shared objective of passing this package. We can address these important issues separately without weakening our commitment to building America’s infrastructure.”

The disagreement over how to pay for infrastructure may eclipse all other arguments going forward.

Democrats want to increase taxes on corporations and high income earners — a plan that Republicans have flatly rejected.

Biden and his allies have also firmly supported plans to pay for the spending by increasing the corporate tax rate to 28%, increasing the top federal income tax rate to 39.6% for those earning more than $400,000, and expanding the capital gains tax.

Democrats generally dispute the claim by Republicans that the government is sitting on extensive unspent funding from COVID relief.

The White House told reporters traveling with the president that roughly 95% of the $3 trillion earlier COVID relief money was either already obligated as of March or has been set aside for the Paycheck Protection Program, unemployment insurance or nutrition assistance.

“Of the remaining 5% the largest categories of unobligated balances are in the Heath Care Provider Relief Fund—funding for rural hospitals, health care providers and disaster loans for small businesses,” the White House said.

Targeting that money risks dragging infrastructure into ongoing political arguments about the coronavirus and the pandemic response.

Capito touched on one particularly heated element as a target for cost savings.

“I think 23 states have said they are not going to take enhanced unemployment,” Capito said. “Certainly those dollars aren’t going to be spent. We know that.”

Democrats have strongly defended enhanced federal unemployment payments as a critical part of supporting workers who lost jobs during the pandemic. Many Republicans blame the payments for keeping some workers out of the job market.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., told reporters Wednesday in the Capitol that the proposal would meet White House standards while also appealing to at least some Republicans.

“We will have reached a number that President Biden has said was acceptable,” Wicker said. “I think there’s a great deal of support for it. Clearly we wouldn’t have unanimous support.”

Biden has recently called for $1.7 trillion in spending in a package that broadly redefines the definition of infrastructure as well as expanding federal spending priorities and the role of the federal government in the everyday lives of Americans.

Republicans have sought to narrow the discussion to policies that involve traditional physical infrastructure — such as roads, bridges, ports and highways — and some digital components such as broadband access.

Biden’s plan expands the term infrastructure to cover virtually every aspect of a worker’s relationship to the economy. His plan includes measures to combat climate change and promote green energy, funding for child care and early childhood education, union-friendly measures and worker protections.

The discussions thus far have focused mostly on Biden’s American Jobs Plan and not the additional spending called for in the American Families Plan , which was originally presented by the White House as a legislative companion.

Democrats say they are convinced that there is broad support for expanding federal funding for the programs Biden has outlined, particularly as workers and families continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Economy#Unemployment Insurance#Government Spending#Federal Funding#Government Funding#Republican Senators#The White House#Npr#Va#Infrastructure Talks#Water Infrastructure#Gop Negotiators#Separate Legislation#Taxes#Covid 19 Relief Funding#Investments#Policies#White House Officials#Extensive Unspent Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Parliamentarian changes Senate calculus for Biden agenda

The Senate parliamentarian’s ruling allowing Democrats to sidestep a GOP filibuster only one more time in 2021 is forcing Democratic lawmakers to rethink how they can advance President Biden ’s agenda. Democratic aides now say the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package will have to be even bigger since they have just...
U.S. Politicsdistincttoday.net

Biden Meets With Capito as Deadline for Infrastructure Deal Looms

WASHINGTON — Nearing a self-imposed deadline for a bipartisan infrastructure deal, President Biden met again on Wednesday with the lead Republican negotiator to try to resolve major differences over the size, structure and financing of an expansive public-works plan. The roughly hourlong meeting in the Oval Office between Mr. Biden...
Congress & Courtst4america.org

How Senate Republicans lost big in the bipartisan transportation bill

Last week, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee unanimously passed a transportation reauthorization bill that would make reducing emissions, improving safety, and providing equitable access impossible. It’s clear that Democrats traded in their goals for “bipartisanship.” But so did Republicans. Transportation is historically bipartisan. In...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

GOP senators "encouraged" after meeting with Biden on infrastructure

Washington — Much of Washington was focused this week on a closed-door meeting of House Republicans to oust one of its leaders and on President Biden's confab with the four top congressional leaders. But an Oval Office gathering on Thursday was perhaps the most critical event of the week, in terms of setting the capital's agenda for the next few months.
Congress & CourtsWVNews

West Virginia's Capito continues call for narrowed infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is continuing to push for a "narrow" nationwide infrastructure package in negotiations with President Joe Biden. Capito met with White House officials Thursday afternoon alongside a group of fellow Republicans who are backing a slimmed down bill focused funding for roads, bridges and other areas traditionally defined as infrastructure.