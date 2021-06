Conor McGregor has named the easiest opponent of his career, and given the timing of his proclamation, his choice probably won’t surprise you. At UFC 264, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will put their trilogy to bed when they settle who is the better man once and for all in the main event. The sequel fight of this series was relatively competitive, but due to calf kicks and a more cerebral approach to the contest, Poirier would ultimately run off with the victory, leaving McGregor behind in smoke and picking up the second-round stoppage. It was a definitive victory for The Diamond, to be sure, but it still wasn’t quite as dominant as the first fight, only that time it was McGregor who was in full charge.