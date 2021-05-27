Cancel
Violent Crimes

Five Arrested in Connection With Shooting of British BLM Activist Sasha Johnson

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson on Sunday morning. The Taking The Initiative Party leader was reportedly facing numerous death threats ahead of the attack that left her in critical condition, CNN reported. London police arrested five men between the ages of 17 and 28 for other alleged offenses, including possession of drugs and weapons, before all five were arrested in connection with the shooting of Johnson, according to NPR.

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

