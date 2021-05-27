Five Arrested in Connection With Shooting of British BLM Activist Sasha Johnson

Two young teenagers are among the six people who have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 14-year-old boy was chased and stabbed to death earlier this week.West Midlands Police said the suspects were all detained within the space of a few hours on Tuesday afternoon, with two suspects found in a vehicle in Cheshire.It is thought that the victim, who has not yet been formally identified, was chased in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham at about 7.30pm on Monday before being stabbed.A 33-year-old man was arrested from an address in Kingstanding at 3.35pm followed by a 13-year-old boy...