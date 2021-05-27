Five Arrested in Connection With Shooting of British BLM Activist Sasha Johnson
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson on Sunday morning. The Taking The Initiative Party leader was reportedly facing numerous death threats ahead of the attack that left her in critical condition, CNN reported. London police arrested five men between the ages of 17 and 28 for other alleged offenses, including possession of drugs and weapons, before all five were arrested in connection with the shooting of Johnson, according to NPR.www.blackenterprise.com