Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Marylanders urged to stay safe while traveling

By WMAR Staff
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OG1mb_0aDsvnnw00

The Maryland Department of Transportation and its partners want to make sure Marylanders stay safe during summer travel.

In 2020, despite fewer drivers on the road, 571 people were killed in crashes on Maryland roadways, up from 535 in 2019.

With COVID-19 vaccines here, officials anticipate more drivers on the road and want to reverse unsafe driving habits that emerged during the pandemic, including speeding, drunk driving, and lower seat belt use.

"Making poor choices behind the wheel is a matter of life and death, not just for you and your passengers, but also for everybody else who's on the roadway with you. We implore you to make the right choices this holiday weekend and all summer long when it comes to drinking and driving,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “And wether you're behind the wheel or riding as a passenger we want to remind everybody the most important thing you can do is buckle that’s seat belt."

In 2020, Maryland's seat belt use rate dropped below 90% for the first since 2004.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long#Safe Driving#Safe Seat#Drinking#Transportation Department#Marylanders#Mdot Mva#Maryland Roadways#Unsafe Driving Habits#Summer Travel#Drunk Driving#Speeding#Crashes#Covid 19 Vaccines#Seat Belt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pierre, SDtodayskccr.com

Highway Patrol Urging Safe Travel Over The Memorial Day Holiday

PIERRE — You’ll see far more Highway Patrol troopers on South Dakota Highways this Memorial Day weekend. Major Rob Weinmeister with the Highway Patrol says Memorial Day tends to bring extra travelers to the state’s roads…. The South Dakota Highway Patrol will be engaged in two enforcement efforts over the...
Manatee County, FLHerald Tribune

HURRICANE GUIDE: Stay safe while assessing damage

• Florida Power & Light 800-468-8243; www.fpl.com. • Peace River Electric Cooperative Inc. in Manatee County; 877-282-3656; www.preco.coop. Once the storm has passed, you must continue to be on guard. If you are returning to your home, use caution when entering. If your home has visible damage, do not enter the structure because of the danger of collapse. Use caution when you go outside to survey your home as flood waters and debris can pose dangers.
Boats & WatercraftsSturgis Journal

LaSata: Stay safe on the water

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. With that, Michiganders will more time in and on the water. With our abundant freshwater resources, there is no shortage of opportunity for residents and visitors to use watercraft for fishing, skiing, tubing and other fun on the water. Staying safe on the water is not a guarantee, but there are simple precautions to take that make it possible.
Maryland Stateccenterdispatch.com

Maryland woman shot and killed while riding ATV

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed while riding on an all-terrain vehicle with two other people in a Maryland residential area late Saturday, authorities said. Jazmiah Zyri Nelson was shot in the upper body and died at a Baltimore hospital several hours after the...
Public Healthwestsidenewsny.com

Tips for safe traveling in the COVID age

One of the things people are eager to get back to in their life is traveling. COVID has put a damper on traveling, and millions of people are already working on travel plans now that things are opening up and the vaccination rate is so high. The good news is that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that people can travel once they have been fully vaccinated. Even so, there are safe traveling precautions that people should take in order to help reduce their risks because vaccines do not provide 100 percent protection.
Politicsbigrapidsnews.com

State officials: Stay safe this Memorial Day weekend

As summer kicks off with Memorial Day weekend, state official urge Michiganders to stay safe while having fun. AAA Michigan predicts more than 1.1 million Michigan residents will travel 50 miles or more during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a 57% increase from last year, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NDDOT Reminding Drivers About Safety Corridors

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are traveling the state this summer to watch for Safety Corridors and their enhanced safety features, which may include an increased law enforcement presence. Corridors are on Highway 85 from Watford City to ND 68, Highway 52...
Boats & Watercraftsnny360.com

How to stay safe during a booming boat season

Peak boating season is just around the corner and there may be more newbies out on the water. During the pandemic, more people have sought outdoor spaces — including on the water. National Marine Manufacturers Association reports sales of new powerboats in February were up 34% over the same time a year before.
Healthuniversityherald.com

How to Stay Safe When Doing Critical Work

Some jobs are inherently dangerous. No matter how careful you are, mistakes are bound to happen. There is a lot you can do to reduce the chances of disaster. But there is nothing you can do to eliminate the possibility altogether. The safest thing for any of us to do is stay huddled in our homes, sheltering in place with a protective force field separating us from the outside world. That is exactly what some people choose to do. What they fail to realize is that dangers still abound inside the home.
Boats & Watercraftspcbfl.gov

Boaters urged to be safe during Safe Boating Week

The Panama City Beach City Council will issue a proclamation next week in recognition of National Safe Boating Week. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages boaters to focus on simple, effective steps that make boating safer. If you plan to enjoy our beautiful waterways, check out MyFWC.com/Boating for boating safety tips. Safety is never optional!
Boats & Watercraftswvua23.com

Stay Safe on the Water: Memorial Day Boating Reminders

Memorial Day is one of the most popular boating holidays, with officials encouraging the community to take the necessary safety precautions. Freddie Ingram, a senior trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said it is important for people to remain alert while on the water. “The thing about being on...
Travelkchi.com

Summer Travel Season – Planning Will Help

As more people are feeling free to travel, The Missouri Highway Patrol says to take the time to plan your route and maybe some alternatives. Mapping software is pretty reliable, but road construction can change plans quickly. Sergeant Jake Angle from the Missouri Highway Patrol says check ahead for the construction zones.
IndustryJalopnik

This Startup's Semi Hitch Detaches The Trailer In Accidents To Save Truck Drivers

Long-haul trucking is one of the most dangerous professions in the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 885 large truck occupants died in 2018 — the highest number of fatalities since 1988. The Insurance Institute For Highway Safety estimated 47 percent of those in 2019 were the result of rollovers, which occur when cornering too quickly, or in the presence of high winds. And those statistics cover just the truckers — in total, 4,951 people died in collisions involving large trucks in 2018.
Trafficdiscoverestevan.com

Seatbelts, Car Seats Focus Of Traffic Safety Spotlight For June

After honing in on impaired drivers throughout the month of May, SGI and law enforcement have a new target for the month of June. The traffic safety spotlight for this month will be on occupant safety, specifically in relation to seatbelts for drivers and passengers and proper car seats or booster seats for kids.
Salt Lake City, UTPlainview Daily Herald

US agency: Fatal tour bus crash shows safety shortcomings

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A tour bus crash that threw more than a dozen people onto a remote Utah highway in 2019, killing four Chinese tourists, highlights a lack of safety standards for bus roofs and windows, U.S. investigators said Thursday. The bus crashed after the driver drifted off...
LifestyleWright County Journal Press

4 easily forgotten road trip safety tips

Getaways come in many forms. A getaway can be restful and relaxing whether it involves a journey to a small island thousands of miles from home or a favorite campsite that's just a few hours away by car. As the world gradually emerges from a pandemic that put travel on...
TrafficLewiston Morning Tribune

U.S. traffic deaths climb

DETROIT — U.S. traffic deaths rose 7 percent last year, the biggest increase in 13 years even though people drove fewer miles because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government’s road safety agency reported Thursday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration blamed the increase on drivers taking more risks on less-congested...