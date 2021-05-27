Marylanders urged to stay safe while traveling

The Maryland Department of Transportation and its partners want to make sure Marylanders stay safe during summer travel.

In 2020, despite fewer drivers on the road, 571 people were killed in crashes on Maryland roadways, up from 535 in 2019.

With COVID-19 vaccines here, officials anticipate more drivers on the road and want to reverse unsafe driving habits that emerged during the pandemic, including speeding, drunk driving, and lower seat belt use.

"Making poor choices behind the wheel is a matter of life and death, not just for you and your passengers, but also for everybody else who's on the roadway with you. We implore you to make the right choices this holiday weekend and all summer long when it comes to drinking and driving,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “And wether you're behind the wheel or riding as a passenger we want to remind everybody the most important thing you can do is buckle that’s seat belt."

In 2020, Maryland's seat belt use rate dropped below 90% for the first since 2004.