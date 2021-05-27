Frederick County Sheriff's Office looking for a missing 13-year-old

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen at around 1:45 p.m. today near her home in Urbana.

Phiana Marie Siguenza is approximately 5-foot-1, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, flower shorts and white tennis shoes.

She has an identifying scar on her bottom lip from a previous cut and has a birth mark on her right thigh.

If you have seen her or know of her location, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-049112.