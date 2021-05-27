Magic Spoon Just Launched Two New Limited-Edition Flavors That Are Bound to Sell Out
When we first heard about Magic Spoon's better-for-you cereal, we swooned over the classics, like frosted, fruity and cocoa. We fell even harder for the limited-edition strawberry and peaches and cream flavors that launched last summer. And the gingerbread drop? Well, that was just the best early holiday present we could have hoped for. Now, there are two more boxes to get your hands on before they sell out (which they most definitely will): jelly donut and chocolate peanut butter.