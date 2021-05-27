Magic Spoon Just Launched Two New Limited-Edition Flavors That Are Bound to Sell Out

As chicken sandwiches fans might attest, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich from Wendy's is the real deal and if you can't get it from the store then Pringles apparently has the next best thing available to eat at home. Announced in a press release today, Pringles confirmed that Wendy's original Spicy Chicken Sandwich flavored crisps are on the way and will be available for a limited time starting in June. The PR says that the chips replicate the "unique, fiery spice blend" with Pringles being able to "pack the savory taste of Wendy's spicy fried chicken into one perfectly crunchy and extremely convenient bite that satisfies the spicy thrill consumers can't get enough of."