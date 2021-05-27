Mary Jean Collier
NORWALK — Mary Jean Collier, age 84, of Norwalk, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Stein Hospice Care Center. She was born Feb. 5, 1937, in Sandusky to the late Peter and Susie (Lombardo) Palmison. She was a 1954 graduate of St. Mary Catholic School in Sandusky and attended two years at Mary Manse College in Toledo. She enjoyed teaching 2nd and 3rd grade at St. Paul Elementary and St. Mary’s Elementary in her earlier years and was a bookkeeper at Berry’s Restaurant in Norwalk from 1970 until 2019.sanduskyregister.com