Riot Games is making an MMORPG set in the League of Legends universe, and according to the game's executive producer Greg Street, it's not going to please everyone. While technically announced, Riot's MMO is in its incredibly early stages, with the announcement of the project largely serving as a way to attract more talent to the project. As such, almost any information shared about the game is new information, and Street seemed open to answering fan questions in an ongoing Twitter thread about the project. He started off the thread setting some expectations for players, namely, that there is no way the game will appeal to all players and that some many not like the game at all.