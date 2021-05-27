Chicago White Sox place pitcher Michael Kopech on bereavement list, transfer Luis Robert to 60-day IL

A few days ago, it was the Royals and the Chicago White Sox atop the American League Central, but a brutal four-game series against the Indians has made this a three-team party and the White Sox are going to try to take that down to two teams to see if they can keep the Royals reeling. Of course, they’re not in as great shape as they were a week ago after the news that Luis Robert would miss 12 to 16 weeks, which in normal terms is about three or four months. That’s a huge chunk of the season, and even though they’re playing well, they are now relying on an outfield mostly of a rookie who has never really played outfield in Andrew Vaughn along with Leury Garcia and Adam Eaton. And when they aren’t relying on those two, they bring in either Billy Hamilton or Jake Lamb, who had never played outfield professionally before this season.