Chicago White Sox place pitcher Michael Kopech on bereavement list, transfer Luis Robert to 60-day IL
The Chicago White Sox placed pitcher Michael Kopech on the bereavement list on Thursday, among four moves announced by the team prior to its series opener against Baltimore. The White Sox also transferred outfielder Luis Robert to the 60-day injured list, purchased the contract of right-hander Ryan Burr from Triple-A Charlotte and sent left-hander Jace Fry on an injury rehabilitation assignment to Charlotte.www.espn.com