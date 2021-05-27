LisaAnn Rhodes, Priscilla Gray Injured by Alleged DWI Driver on Sidney Baker St in Kerrville, TX

Kerrville, TX -- May 7, 2021, LisaAnn Rhodes and Priscilla Gray were injured in a collision with an allegedly-intoxicated driver on State Route 16 in Kerrville. Authorities say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of TX-16 (Sidney Baker Street) and the I-10 exit ramp near mile marker 508. Preliminary investigation suggests 60-year-old Keith Klein was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck north on the 2300 block of Sidney Baker; a witness traveling behind the pickup told investigators he ran the red light at the I-10 exit ramp and collided with the victims' Honda CR-V as it attempted to turn left through the intersection onto Sidney Baker.