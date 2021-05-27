Cancel
Business

Transformative Destinations Program Launched to support Regenerative Recovery

destinationthailandnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the lens of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world demands innovative solutions to tourism’s legacy problems such as overtourism and its inherent negative environmental impacts. Destinations must adapt to a changing world. In response, the Transformational Travel Council (TTC) has created the Transformative Destinations Program, launched today. The program helps forward-looking destinations co-create a roadmap using a regenerative tourism process and principles designed to improve the well-being of their communities and environment and help them flourish.

destinationthailandnews.com
Lifestyleyourteenmag.com

The Transformational Power of an Immersive Summer Program

My friends who went to summer camp—I wasn’t lucky enough to get the chance myself—light up when they talk about their experiences. For so many of them, it was a transformative part of their lives. A chance to try new things, to take risks. A chance to explore interests. A chance to meet new people. Maybe even a chance to feel like someone new themselves.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Clockworks Analytics Launches Partner Program for Digital Transformation of Mechanical, Controls, and Engineering Services

BOSTON (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Clockworks Analytics, the world’s most widely utilized cloud-based building analytics company, formally announced the launch of its partner program. The program will drive the digital transformation of building management by helping mechanical, controls, and engineering companies utilize the award-winning Clockworks software to provide a more predictive level of service to buildings across the globe.
Fort Wayne, INPosted by
Fort Wayne, Indiana

METRO LAUNCHES METRO ON THE MOVE PROGRAM

Metro staff will be at partner locations around Fort Wayne in an effort to better serve the community and provide access to Metro’s complaint filing services. “Metro on the Move” dates, times, and locations can be found at https://www.facebook.com/fwmetro/. The organizations that are part of the “Metro on the Move” initiative include:
Minoritiessdlgbtn.com

The Center to launch Black Services Program

This is one of many initiatives The Center has developed to support the Black LGBTQ community. In a year wrought with heartache and loss, tomorrow, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 stands out, as it marks one year since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. With just weeks until Chauvin faces sentencing, it is important to remember that this time last year, while America was grappling with the early stages of the Coronavirus, our Black community was facing two pandemics - COVID-19 and anti-Black racism. And while George Floyd’s murder was the flashpoint that sparked global protests and an ongoing racial reckoning in our country, he was neither the first nor last Black person to die at the hands of law enforcement- Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and 240 other Black people were killed by law enforcement in 2020 alone.
Charitiesboatingindustry.com

IMEA, NMEA launch scholarship program

The International Marine Electronics Alliance (IMEA), a supporting organization of the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), is launching a marine electronics industry scholarship for 2021. Scholarships will be awarded to two individuals who aspire to enter into the exciting career of marine electronics. The IMEA scholarship program is focused on students who are entering into or currently enrolled in a trade school marine technology program. NMEA also invites all member companies to “sponsor” a scholarship at a value of $2,500 or more to increase the number of individual scholarships that get awarded in 2021.
Retailfurninfo.com

Southerland Launches National Program with Wayfair

Independent bedding manufacturer Southerland has launched a national program with Wayfair, one of the world’s leading e-commerce retailers of home goods. The Southerland program offers a collection of six boxed mattresses, which can be shipped direct to consumers nationally within five days. Southerland’s Wayfair collection includes three gel memory foam...
Windsor Locks, CTPosted by
FOX 61

Breeze Airways, Sun Country Airlines to launch at Bradley with nonstop destinations

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority announced Friday that Bradley International Airport will welcome two new airlines. Breeze Airways and Sun Country Airlines will launch from Windsor Locks this summer with service to new destinations. Breeze:. Charleston. Columbus. Norfolk. Pittsburgh. Sun Country:. Minneapolis. Kevin Dillon, the Executive Director...
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

Breeze Airways Launches $39 Flights To 16 Destinations

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. David Neeleman, the founder and former CEO of JetBlue, is launching his fifth airline start-up, after JetBlue, Brazil’s Azul, Canada’s WestJet, and Utah-based Morris Air (later purchased by Southwest).
Business895thelake.ca

Business Centre Talks Supports, Summer Economic Recovery

Kenora City Council giving the green light to Kenora’s Economic Recovery plan is good news for local businesses. Allyson Pele with the Northwest Business Centre says it sets the stage for once lockdown is over. “Some of the initiatives include the extension of the outdoor commercial patio program, free harbourtown...
Moviesgearjunkie.com

Transform the Outdoors: Brave Space Project Launches Film to ‘Expand the Stoke’

The Brave Space Project is gearing up to release ‘Expedition Reclamation,’ a film by BIWOC for everyone, this summer. The goal? ‘Expanding access to the stoke.’. “Expedition Reclamation” is a short documentary by the Brave Space Project, a multiracial, women-led storytelling and community-building team on a mission to redefine “outdoorsy” and help restore belonging in the outdoors for Black, Indigenous, and women of color (BIWOC).
BusinessAdvanced Television

GCS Launches RDK Global Accreditation Program to Support Network Service Providers

GCS Launches RDK Global Accreditation GCS, a global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, today announced a new strategic engagement with RDK Management, an open source consortium that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT devices. Specifically, GCS has launched a RDK Developer Accreditation Program to assist the RDK community in identifying, training, and certifying qualified RDK engineering talent, enabling organisations to meet the growing need by network service providers.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

NFP Enhances Customer Experience and Advances Digital Transformation with the Launch of NFP Connect

Platform provides a personalized experience with access to deeper insights, empowering clients to improve outcomes. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing corporate benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement and individual solutions, today announced the launch of NFP Connect, an integrated, client-centric digital platform that facilitates the sharing of best practices, enhanced efficiencies, data aggregation and a streamlined organization of systems across its entire enterprise.
Softwarenewsitem.com

Newly Updated! 4DDiG Data Recovery Supports Crashed Computer Recovery

NEW YORK, N.Y., May. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – Created by Tenorshare, the globally recognized software company. 4DDiG Data Recovery, an all-in-one data recovery tool, announces major update. The software now also supports crashed computer recovery. Trusted by more than 10 million users, the software provides an ultimate rescue from intense data loss circumstances, be it accidental deletion, hardware failure emptied recycle bin, crashed system, or malware infection. The best part about this software is that users can also retrieve their data without even a backup.
Agriculturelawnandlandscape.com

Nufarm launches Summer Ornamental Program

MORRISVILLE, N.C. – Nufarm announces the launch of its 2021 Summer Ornamental Program, an opportunity for turf and ornamental professionals to save on in-season solutions, including new Engulf GHN Greenhouse and Ornamental Miticide. Qualifying orders will receive distributor rebate credits on Nufarm solutions purchased from June 1, 2021 to July 16, 2021.
Museumsjcprd.com

Johnson County Museum Launches New Sensory-Friendly Programs with Support from Britain Development

On June 7, the Johnson County Museum is launching Sensory Friendly Mondays, a new slate of programs designed to make the museum accessible to more people in the community. During Sensory Friendly Days at the Johnson County Museum, the museum’s exhibits, including KidScape - a 3,500 square foot interactive history exhibit designed for children ages two to nine - will be presented in a comfortable, low-sensory way.