Transformative Destinations Program Launched to support Regenerative Recovery

This is one of many initiatives The Center has developed to support the Black LGBTQ community. In a year wrought with heartache and loss, tomorrow, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 stands out, as it marks one year since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. With just weeks until Chauvin faces sentencing, it is important to remember that this time last year, while America was grappling with the early stages of the Coronavirus, our Black community was facing two pandemics - COVID-19 and anti-Black racism. And while George Floyd’s murder was the flashpoint that sparked global protests and an ongoing racial reckoning in our country, he was neither the first nor last Black person to die at the hands of law enforcement- Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and 240 other Black people were killed by law enforcement in 2020 alone.