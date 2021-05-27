Transformative Destinations Program Launched to support Regenerative Recovery
Through the lens of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world demands innovative solutions to tourism’s legacy problems such as overtourism and its inherent negative environmental impacts. Destinations must adapt to a changing world. In response, the Transformational Travel Council (TTC) has created the Transformative Destinations Program, launched today. The program helps forward-looking destinations co-create a roadmap using a regenerative tourism process and principles designed to improve the well-being of their communities and environment and help them flourish.destinationthailandnews.com