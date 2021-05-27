Cancel
Gmail just got a great new feature that makes it easier to back up all your photos

By Jacob Siegal
BGR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is always working to make its products and services more streamlined with updates both large and small, but sometimes the smallest updates are the most impactful. For example, earlier this week, the company announced in a blog post that a new “Save to Photos” button is coming to Gmail that will allow users to save photo attachments in emails directly to Google Photos. The rollout of the new feature officially began on Wednesday, May 26th, and everyone with a personal Gmail account – in addition to Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers – should see the feature within the next 15 days.

bgr.com
InternetTechShout!

Google Photos: Back Up Your High-Quality Pics Before June 1

Google has announced that from June 1, any new high-quality photos and videos you back up will count toward the free 15GB of free storage that comes with every Google account, or the additional storage you’ve purchased as a Google One member. The company said that your existing high-quality photos...
Electronicswgnradio.com

Don’t lose your pics: These USB sticks can back up photos on your phone

(KTLA) – When you don’t want to back up to the cloud or just want an alternative, a USB photo stick can be an easy way to back up or transfer images off your phone. There are several models heavily advertised online, and I often get questions about how good they are. While I haven’t tested those models, I am weary of their websites since they sell a big game but also use high-pressure marketing tactics to get you to buy.
Internetmakeuseof.com

Google Photos Makes It Easier to Delete Large and Blurry Photos

Starting next month, Google Photos will end its free "High Quality" upload tier. Ahead of that, Google is making it easier to delete large videos, blurry photos, and old screenshots from your photos library to free up storage space. Google already offers a number of tools and options to manage...
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
InternetOdessa American

GEEK: Gmail misfires with clip feature

Question: Several of the companies from which I regularly receive email send me information that I need to scroll through to read each part of the items they are trying to sell me. Many times, when I get to the bottom of the email it says “[Message clipped]” with a link next to it that says “View entire message.” When I click there, it loads the rest of the message, but it puts me back at the top, and I have to scroll the way back to where I was and continue reading from there. Is there a way to see the entire message by default every time without having to go all the way to the bottom, click “View entire message,” then scroll back to the bottom where I left off?
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft Edge Canary just brought back a feature it was sorely lacking

Microsoft Edge Canary for Android now supports Adblock Plus. Adblock Plus is still available in the production version of Edge for Android but was not available on the new Edge Canary until today. You can block all ads or allow "acceptable ads" with the feature within the browser. Microsoft Edge...
InternetTechRepublic

How to make attaching files in Gmail considerably easier

If you're a Gmail power user, you might want to enable a handy file attachment experiment that will make your daily email usage a bit more efficient. We're all busy. There's no getting around that. When we're on the go, being busy means we must work with a heightened sense of efficiency, otherwise, we get bogged down in tasks that prevent us from getting our work done.
Internetillinoisnewstoday.com

Gmail rolls out a new option that allows users to save images to Google Photos directly from their email

Gmail is rolling out a new feature that allows users to save photos attached to their emails directly to their Google Photos account. This essentially means that the user does not have to manually download the image and add it to the photo service. Discovered by Engadget, this feature works through an existing download button and a dedicated button next to the Add to Drive button. This isn’t a substantive update, but it always helps end users have more options, even if it means fewer clicks. New Gmail attachment[写真に追加]Buttons appear to be available in some regions and will soon be available to more users. The new update will come a few days before Google Photos loses its free unlimited storage.
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

Surfing the decentralized web just got a lot easier

Popular domain registrar Unstoppable Domains and privacy-oriented web browser Brave recently announced a major integration that provides extra-speedy native browser support for thousands of decentralized websites. With the new integration, Unstoppable Domains boasts that anyone can access blockchain domain names, which are gaining popularity because they make it easy to...
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Gmail can now save photo attachments to Google Photos directly

There are many ways to share photos these days and most use social media for that purpose. Of course, those are mostly public by default and harder to control, and some resort to just sharing links to their online photo storage in private. Still, others go old-school and send photos by email. That can be a hassle for recipients if they end up having to upload images to Google Photos anyway but, fortunately, Google has finally heard the cries of Gmail users or at least some of them.
SoftwareTechRepublic

These new Microsoft tools make it much easier to manage Windows 10 PCs

The combination of the Microsoft Graph and Windows Update for Business gives IT managers granular control over updates to users' devices -- on-site and at home. One of the advantages of a Microsoft 365 subscription is just how much it lets you automate. At the heart of the platform is the Microsoft Graph, a set of APIs that link the underlying services together and allow you to write your own code. Microsoft has significantly expanded the graph APIs since their original launch as the Office 365 APIs.
Relationshipsmakeuseof.com

How to Make Video Calling Easier for Your Elderly Parents

The COVID-19 pandemic has been troubling the world and causing unimaginable pain for over a year now. The restrictions imposed to curb the widespread of the virus have kept several people apart from their families, with no guaranteed time to return home. Living in these conditions can be really tough...
Interneteuroweeklynews.com

New Rules Tomorrow Could See Google Delete Your Gmail, Photos, And Drive

NEW RULES That Come In Tomorrow Could See Google Delete Your Gmail, Photos, And Drive. From tomorrow, June 1, the US technology giant, Google, is introducing a new set of rules which means that they can delete your Gmail, Photos, and Drive accounts at any time, without needing your permission.
Internettechadvisor.com

How to check how much Google storage space you have left

Every Google account has a free storage limit of 15GB – but that space can swiftly evaporate given it's shared between Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive. If you want to make sure you have enough space left in your drive for incoming emails, files, and attachments, it's easy to check how much Google storage you've used, and how much you have left.
ElectronicsCNET

The Apple Watch Series 3 for $169 (save $30) just got a killer new feature

Wish you could listen to Spotify without your phone? Until now, you had precious few options. There's the Mighty Vibe, an iPod Shuffle-style portable music player that can suck up your Spotify playlists for offline listening. It's $100. Then there are various high-end smartwatches, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and certain Garmin ForeRunner models. Those start at around $249 and $350, respectively.
Cell Phonesstateofpress.com

New Philips Hue app makes it easier to automate your lights

Signify, formerly known as Philips Lighting, has released a brand new version of the Hue application that gives you a quick way to control your smart lights. The company has redesigned the Philips Hue app from the ground up, starting with the Home tab that now shows all your lights and scenes in Tile view.