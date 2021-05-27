Gmail just got a great new feature that makes it easier to back up all your photos

Question: Several of the companies from which I regularly receive email send me information that I need to scroll through to read each part of the items they are trying to sell me. Many times, when I get to the bottom of the email it says “[Message clipped]” with a link next to it that says “View entire message.” When I click there, it loads the rest of the message, but it puts me back at the top, and I have to scroll the way back to where I was and continue reading from there. Is there a way to see the entire message by default every time without having to go all the way to the bottom, click “View entire message,” then scroll back to the bottom where I left off?