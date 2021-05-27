Gmail just got a great new feature that makes it easier to back up all your photos
Google is always working to make its products and services more streamlined with updates both large and small, but sometimes the smallest updates are the most impactful. For example, earlier this week, the company announced in a blog post that a new “Save to Photos” button is coming to Gmail that will allow users to save photo attachments in emails directly to Google Photos. The rollout of the new feature officially began on Wednesday, May 26th, and everyone with a personal Gmail account – in addition to Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers – should see the feature within the next 15 days.bgr.com