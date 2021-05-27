Cancel
Respawn Explains Why Apex Legends Doesn't Have Kill Cams

By Jacquelyn Li
dbltap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent tweet, a Respawn Entertainment developer explained why they won't add kill cams to their battle royale game, Apex Legends. Kill cams are a popular request by fans of Apex Legends. In a battle royale where you are frequently killed by the enemy, having a view of your death from the angle of the opponent can help you learn from your mistakes and improve. Unlike games like Battlefield, though, Apex Legends has no kill cam. On May 23, a curious fan asked the devs why.

www.dbltap.com
