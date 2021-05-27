Respawn Explains Why Apex Legends Doesn't Have Kill Cams

Apex Legends has been a massive success for EA and Respawn Entertainment, and some fans would like to see the world expand beyond the games. In a Reddit AMA, Respawn director of community and communications Ryan K. Rigney was asked about the possibility of a "Nextflix/Amazon Prime TV series." In a possible hint of things to come, Rigney chose not to type out a response, but instead used an emoji with its mouth zipped shut. It's possible that Rigney was just having a little fun with his answer, but it's also possible that something really is in the works based on the game! The AMA can be found right here.