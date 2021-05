More than four months ago, the nation watched in disbelief as hundreds of Americans stormed the Capitol in an attempt to wreak havoc and overturn the results of the most recent presidential election Since January 6, dozens of people have been arrested and charged with a variety of crimes. President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have entered the White House and former President Donald Trump has moved down to Florida. Still, National Guard Troops have remained in place on Capitol Hill. However, that will soon change as well.