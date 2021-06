SALEM — The city’s newest outreach team has started working to help residents access important health-related resources and COVID-19 vaccines. “The COVID Neighborhood Ambassadors program is a natural outgrowth of Salem Together, the city’s program that connected volunteers and those in need early in the pandemic, and provided access to critical support services and resources,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll. “Salem is resilient and, while we have weathered a challenging year, we’re stronger because we pulled together and supported one another. Our COVID Neighborhood Ambassadors are an extension of that commitment to each other.”