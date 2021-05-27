Dusit Thani Maldives puts guests nose-to-nose with fascinating fish as manta ray season begins
From May to November every year, Baa Atoll’s protected marine park, Hanifaru Bay, comes alive with plankton, attracting manta rays. and whale sharks to feed and play in the turquoise waters. Just 15 minutes away by boat,Dusit Thani Maldives offers its guests gracious hospitality, five-star luxury, and front-row seats to all the aquatic action for an unforgettable summer holiday.destinationthailandnews.com