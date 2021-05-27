Dusit Thani Maldives puts guests nose-to-nose with fascinating fish as manta ray season begins

In Indonesia, a giant manta ray can span up to 25 feet across. Diving with these beautiful creatures has been at the top of my bucket list for years. One of the best places to see them are the waters off of Komodo Island in Indonesia. The waters here can be quite a challenge, with strong currents challenging even highly trained divers. There are never any guarantees to see them while diving, or even that the conditions will be suitable to jump in the water. On the day I was to dive all the conditions were perfect to attempt to fulfill my dream.