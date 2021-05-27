“Work From Sala” With Relaxing Week-Long Stays And Extra Benefits At Boutique Hotels And Beachfront Resorts All Across Thailand

Wild it may be, but these singular, stylish stays set this far-flung county in northern England on a collision course with some of the trendiest cities in the world. Film-set castles crumbling onto expansive, empty beaches; sunrise hikes along Roman walls; snug, stone-clad inns with roaring fires to hunker down in afterwards – Northumberland may just be the most underrated county in England. Fringing the border with Scotland and a spectacular, blustery stretch of coast, it’s rich with ancient trails and storied market towns. Most seductive of all are its scattering of contemporary boutique hotels, often set within historic walls. Discover the best below – all bookable with Culture Trip.