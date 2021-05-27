“Work From Sala” With Relaxing Week-Long Stays And Extra Benefits At Boutique Hotels And Beachfront Resorts All Across Thailand
SALA Hospitality Group, the design-led homegrown Thai company with a collection of beachfront resorts and boutique hotels all across the Kingdom, is inviting local residents to swap their home office for an extended stay in paradise this summer, with a selection of enticing week-long working breaks.Under the new “Work from SALA” promotion, Thai nationals and expats can pack their bags and head off to a choice of six highly-desirable Thai destinations, from Koh Samui in the south to Chiang Mai in the north, and many others within a short drive of Bangkok, with generous rates for long-stay sojourns and an array of extra benefits.destinationthailandnews.com