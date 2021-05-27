Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

“Work From Sala” With Relaxing Week-Long Stays And Extra Benefits At Boutique Hotels And Beachfront Resorts All Across Thailand

destinationthailandnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALA Hospitality Group, the design-led homegrown Thai company with a collection of beachfront resorts and boutique hotels all across the Kingdom, is inviting local residents to swap their home office for an extended stay in paradise this summer, with a selection of enticing week-long working breaks.Under the new “Work from SALA” promotion, Thai nationals and expats can pack their bags and head off to a choice of six highly-desirable Thai destinations, from Koh Samui in the south to Chiang Mai in the north, and many others within a short drive of Bangkok, with generous rates for long-stay sojourns and an array of extra benefits.

destinationthailandnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Hotel#Boutique Hotels#Island Boutique#Travel Destinations#Sala Hospitality Group#Unesco#Sala Boutique#Sala Resorts#Sala Safe#F B#The Summer Palace#Beachfront Resorts#Timeless Thai Hospitality#Sala Package#Sala Promotion#Seven Night Stay#Sala Rattanakosin Bangkok#Sala Bang Pa In#Spas#Pool Villa Accommodation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
Country
Thailand
Related
Travelwanderwithwonder.com

Hotels and Resorts

Fun. Chic. Exclusive. Luxurious. There is a hotel and resort for every mood. We have a few of our favorite hotels and resorts from across the USA and around the world.
Lifestylefranchising.com

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Heralds a New Beacon of Beachfront Glamour with the Debut of The St. Regis Bermuda Resort

The iconic luxury brand introduces hallmark butler service and celebrated traditions to historic St. George's. “Bermuda has long served as an exclusive destination for the global luminaries, making it the ideal location to debut a glamorous new St. Regis resort. Much like the island, St. Regis is steeped in rich history, offering a storied past and exciting future,” said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. “The St. Regis brand’s founding family, the Astors, spent time on this beautiful island more than a century ago. Now, the House of Astor’s celebrated traditions and rituals will bring this visionary spirit, avant-garde style and impeccable service back to Bermuda where our address is your muse.”
LifestyleHotel Online

IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs Three Hotels in Turkey Across Its Luxury, Premium and Essentials Collections

Strategic market growth continues with the unveiling of InterContinental Grand Ankara, Crowne Plaza Istanbul Tuzla Viaport Marina and Holiday Inn Express Ankara Airport. IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is proud to announce its continued strategic expansion in Turkey with three signings – InterContinental Grand Ankara, Crowne Plaza Istanbul Tuzla Viaport Marina and Holiday Inn Express Ankara Airport.
Home & Gardentheculturetrip.com

The Best Boutique Hotels in Northumberland, England

Wild it may be, but these singular, stylish stays set this far-flung county in northern England on a collision course with some of the trendiest cities in the world. Film-set castles crumbling onto expansive, empty beaches; sunrise hikes along Roman walls; snug, stone-clad inns with roaring fires to hunker down in afterwards – Northumberland may just be the most underrated county in England. Fringing the border with Scotland and a spectacular, blustery stretch of coast, it’s rich with ancient trails and storied market towns. Most seductive of all are its scattering of contemporary boutique hotels, often set within historic walls. Discover the best below – all bookable with Culture Trip.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

First Radisson Collection hotel in Turkey opens on the coast of the Aegean Sea in Bodrum

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum, located in Aspat Bay to the south of the Bodrum peninsula. With a prime seafront location and panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, this luxury hotel offers the ultimate setting for a peaceful, relaxing, and entertaining vacation, and invites guests to discover the region's natural beauty and historical sites while enjoying exclusive services and unparalleled facilities.
Fitnesshospitalitynet.org

Run, Recover, Rejuvenate: New Global Study From Westin Hotels & Resorts Reveals Interest In Fitness

Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s 30 extraordinary brands and the global hospitality leader in wellness for more than a decade, unveils a new global study that shows the impact of running and recovery during the pandemic as a means for self-care, just in time for Global Running Day. With 45% of respondents saying that focusing on their well-being has given them a new lease on life, Westin is evolving its industry-leading well-being program to bring world-class recovery solutions to travelers’ fingertips as travel starts to resume.
Travelnewsitem.com

Introducing The Morgan Resort & Spa, St. Maarten’s Newest Luxury Boutique Hotel – Steps from Maho Beach

Stay steps away from St. Maarten's famous Maho Beach, Sunset Beach Bar and St. Maarten Princess Juliana Airport. SIMPSON BAY, St. Maarten, June 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The island of St. Maarten is world renowned for its beautiful beaches, festive nightlife and epicurean experiences galore. With today’s grand opening of The Morgan Resort & Spa, travelers now have another great reason to visit the destination, just in time for summer.
Worldthebohochica.com

Best Excursions From Dubai: Dubai Day Trips for Nature, Adventure and Cities

Dubai is the kind of city where you can never run out of cool things to do, whether you’re visiting Dubai for a week or planning a three-week itinerary. It’s home to amazing attractions such as the Burj Khalifa, Ain Dubai, Dubai Frame and soon, the Museum of the Future, world-class shopping and entertainment, such as La Perle Dragone, luxury hotels, top-notch spas, and some of the finest restaurants and bars in the world.
Traveltravelzoo.com

$1749 – Morocco 11-Night Guided Tour w/Air, Save $1450

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Buy this deal now and, if you need to change your booking, you can do so without fees. Or, receive a credit for a future trip with the same company. Learn more. Steeped in history, the Moroccan landscape is as diverse as it is...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Princess Cruises Announces 2022-2023 Asia Cruises Program

Princess Cruises invites travelers to check and book their cruise at the newly announced 2022-2023 Asia Cruises program. Princess Cruises' guests can now dream about exploring Southeast Asia, the Malaysian Peninsula, and Japan. Each destination tells a story through celebrated landmarks, local markets, culinary secrets and traditions that have been...
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

You can stay at this luxury hotel on the grounds of the Château de Versailles

Le Grand Contrôle is the first and only hotel on the Versailles palace grounds, and you can book a luxurious stay right now. Jules Hardouin-Mansart designed the building for Louis XIV in 1681, but the 14-room property was recently restored by architect and designer Christophe Tollemer who was inspired by Antoinette’s decorating skills and added the comforts expected in a luxury hotel.
Posted by
AFAR

Best BVI Hotels and Resorts for a Truly Local Stay

Built into a cliff on Virgin Gorda, Oil Nut Bay offers prime ocean views. Known for their friendly service, locally inspired decor, sustainable measures, and more, these 10 properties will get you closer to the real BVI. The British Virgin Islands form a laid-back paradise where the seafood is fresh,...
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Boutique Hotels in Hastings, New Zealand

As one of the main food-producing regions in New Zealand, it’s no surprise Hastings is home to some of the best wineries and restaurants in the country. And after all that vineyard-hopping and fine dining, where better to stay than a fancy boutique? Whether you want spa treatments, seclusion, sea views or gourmet cuisine, you’ll find it in our selection of the best boutique hotels in Hastings, all bookable with Culture Trip.
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Hotel Pools Making a Splash Across the Globe

A hotel's pool is very important to many travelers when it comes to booking a vacation. Therefore, properties across the globe have created unique, one-of-a-kind pools to attract guests and complete their stay. Here are a number of eye-catching pools found at hotels through Europe, Africa, Asia, and more:. Perched...
Lifestylethaienquirer.com

Country to reopen tourist provinces in October, minister says

Thailand will launch a quarantine-free travel program for its ten top provinces for tourism starting in October, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the tourism and sports minister, said on Wednesday. The provinces are Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Chonburi, Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phang-nga and Buriram. Phiphat insisted on opening Phuket...
Lifestylemelodyinter.com

SNAPU: Knowns, unknowns and WTFs to Phuket’s ‘reopening’

Residents on Phuket are rolling up their sleeves to revive their devastated economy as a flashy social media campaign counts down to the resort island’s official “reopening.”. The problem Friday, 27 dates out, remained the mixed and sometimes contradictory messages that make planning a trip impractical. Hope that an endeavor...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

A New Urban Hotel Opens in Chiang Mai

Meliá Chiang Mai, a 260-key urban hotel that towers over the River Ping and bustling Night Bazaar in the heart of Chiang Mai city in Thailand’s mountainous north, is slated to open its doors for business in the fourth quarter of 2021. Owned by Thailand’s leading integrated lifestyle real estate...