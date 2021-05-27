Cancel
Savannah, GA

City of Savannah to host community cleanup event Friday

By Nicholas Papadimas
WTGS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah will host a community cleanup on Friday, May 28. The cleanup will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and encourages Savannah residents to do two things: do not litter and if you see litter, pick it up. The campaign focuses on...

