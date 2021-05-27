City of Savannah to host community cleanup event Friday

The Savannah Food & Wine Festival is canceling the 2021 festival – scheduled for November 8 – 14, 2021. According to festival organizers, “The City of Savannah’s policy on not issuing special event permits for gatherings over 100 people makes it impossible to move forward with festival planning and ticket sales. Early bird advance discount tickets always go on sale in early May; the festival’s decision was based on a final planning deadline of May 15, 2021, to evaluate sufficient timing for moving forward or not. Savannah’s policies on special event permitting for groups of people over 100, have not changed.” See the City of Savannah’s Office of Special Events, Film & Tourism: https://www.savannahga.gov/501/Office-of-Special-Events-Film-Tourism.