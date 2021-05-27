Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Tourism Cares Announces New Branding & Launches a Diversity in Tourism Grant Fund

destinationthailandnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tourism industry recognises that one of its greatest assets is the cultural diversity of the destinations and communities it promotes, yet its own workplace is not representative of that very principle. Tourism Cares, the industry non-profit with a mission to unite the travel industry and use its positive impact to help people and places thrive, is addressing this important issue by launching a Diversity in Tourism Grant Fund.

destinationthailandnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tourism Industry#Washington Dc#Internship#Cultural Tourism#Sustainable Tourism#Business Development#Sustainable Development#Bttd#The Tourism Care#National Blacks In Travel#United Nations#Tourism Grant Fund#Cultural Diversity#Branding#Tourism Grantee#Industry Partners#Product Development#Sustainable Communities#Industry Opportunities#Talent Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Economysky963.com

Gov. Kemp announces $2 Million in Marketing Grants and Co-Op Funding to support Tourism Industry Recovery

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Governor Brian P. Kemp in partnership with Explore Georgia, the state tourism office within the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), announced the recipients of a special round of Tourism Recovery Marketing Grants. The Explore Georgia Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant program supports marketing efforts to bolster the recovery of Georgia’s tourism industry from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty-four destination marketing organizations in 27 counties will receive a combined total of nearly $1.5 million in recovery marketing funding as part of this one-time grant program. Governor Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly approved $1 million in the amended FY21 state budget for tourism recovery. Because of the substantial number of grant applications – from 58 organizations totaling nearly $2.5 million in funding requests – Explore Georgia contributed an additional $1 million from the state tourism marketing budget to fund as many grants as possible. The Explore Georgia Tourism Recovery Marketing program also includes $500,000 in co-op matching funds, for a total of $2 million in recovery support. “A prospering tourism industry creates hundreds of thousands of jobs and positively impacts the health and vitality of our state’s economy. I’m proud to support our hardworking tourism organizations across the state through this recovery funding,” said Governor Kemp. “The tourism and hospitality community needs our support more than ever, and this funding will provide the immediate marketing assistance they need to make sure that Georgia is on the minds of eager travelers.” The Explore Georgia Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant program was designed to provide relief to areas of the state most impacted by the drop in tourism and will fund promotional efforts to aid the travel industry’s recovery in 2021. The grants awarded have prioritized organizations and communities that have experienced the greatest impact from the loss of visitors and subsequent tourism spending during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lifestylepeterboroughed.ca

PKED Launches New Culinary Tourism Strategy As Part of National Pilot Project

MEDIA RELEASE – Thursday June 3, 2021. [PETERBOROUGH, ON]: With support from the Canadian Experiences Fund, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) partnered with the Culinary Tourism Alliance (CTA) in an initiative to develop a national culinary tourism strategy. Peterborough & the Kawarthas was selected as one of four destinations in Canada to take part in a culinary tourism strategy development pilot.
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Tourism Cares unveils expanded vision and membership

Tourism Cares, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing sustainable travel, announced today that is expanding its membership categories to allow individual travel professionals to join. The organization also unveiled an expanded vision to offer more support for local communities around the globe as well as the creation of a grant program...
Small Businessngtimes.ca

Grant Program for Tourism and Travel Businesses

The Ontario government is providing one-time payments of $10,000 to $20,000 to support eligible small businesses struggling to recover from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic through the new $100 million Ontario Tourism and Travel Small Business Support Grant. Prior to the pandemic, Ontario’s tourism industry generated more than $36 billion...
Middle Easttraveldailymedia.com

Dubai Sustainable Tourism launches green initiative

Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST), part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) to further Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading sustainable tourism destinations, has launched the ‘Get into the Green Scene’ initiative. The objective will raise awareness of the city’s sustainable attractions and highlight the ease of incorporating sustainable practices into everyday life.
Lifestylemvariety.com

NMI tourism resumption investment plan launched

(MVA) — The Marianas Tourism Resumption Task Force announced the details of its Tourism Resumption Investment Plan or TRIP to stakeholders and the community on Tuesday, June 1, detailing a strategy that will maintain the destination’s high Covid-19 safety standards while also meeting key expectations of travelers. Over the initial...
Businessadtechdaily.com

Audiencerate Announces New Advisory Board Comprised of Adtech Industry Leaders

Founding board members Doug Knopper, Ralf Jacob and Saqib Mausoof will support with strategy, and partnerships. LONDON, UK: Audiencerate, the identity hub enabling compliant data-driven advertising, today announced the formation of its Advisory Board, with some of the industry’s most reputable leaders – Doug Knopper, Ralf Jacob and Saqib Mausoof – as founding board members. The board has been created to provide strategic support with Audiencerate’s future activity, including potential M&As and business partnerships, as it develops new product solutions for the changing adtech environment.
InternetSKIFT

Facebook Launches Scheme to Help Boost Tourism Recovery in Rural Italy

Some small businesses in Italy might be the beneficiary of support from an unlikely source in their quest to benefit from a surprising rebound in tourism. Facebook on Thursday announced a programme to promote the digitalization of small and medium-sized businesses in rural villages in Italy in a bid to help them benefit from an expected recovery in tourism after COVID-19 hit.
Industryqatar-tribune.com

Ooredoo CEO highlights importance of innovation

Ooredoo Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani on Wednesday joined a panel discussion on the importance of innovation in telecommunications at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Senior-level participants shared their thoughts on the role of innovation in business strategy in their industry, and insights into...
New York City, NYchautauquatoday.com

New York State Launches Ad Campaign to Support Revival of Tourism Industry

As New York State continues reopening segments of its economy, Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced the launch of a new $40 million global advertising campaign aimed at revitalizing the state's tourism industry. The campaign will promote tourism attractions across all regions of the state through the summer, fall and winter tourism seasons as the state begins to welcome all visitors -- local, national and international -- back to the state. The first phase of the ad campaign focuses on New York City and will run on digital outlets in select international markets and on broadcast TV in national and local markets. Upcoming spots in the campaign's second phase will feature a variety of attractions from the state's diverse and unique regions outside New York City. Cuomo says, "We want the world to know that New York is back and better than ever, and this new global campaign will help to spark the revitalization of our tourism industry by reminding travelers that there is nowhere else in the world like New York State -- and we want them to come see it all for themselves."
Lifestylemvariety.com

ARPA funds to subsidize reopening of NMI tourism

MARIANAS Visitors Authority board member Ivan Quichocho said the islands’ “Tourism Resumption Investment Plan” includes subsidies for airlines and hotels that will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA. In his remarks during a tourism stakeholders meeting at Saipan World Resort, Quichocho said, “We’re having this conversation...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Hilton Launches Carbon Neutral Business Meetings In The UK

Hilton has partnered with social enterprise South Pole to offset the carbon footprint of meetings and events across almost 30 properties in the UK at no extra cost to the customer. Initially launched in The Netherlands last month, the offer has been extended to approximately 60 hotels across Europe, the...
EconomyVermilion Standard

Relaunch grant extension and tourism support welcome news for Mayor Clayton

An announcement by the province to extend the Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant (SMERG) closing date, along with assistance for the tourism industry, was the bow on the province’s “Open for Summer Plan.” press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The extension of SMERG’s application date, announced by Minister of Jobs,...
EconomyTravel Weekly

£5m domestic summer tourism campaign launches

VisitEngland has partnered with the tourism organisations of London, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to launch the next phase of its campaign to boost domestic trips. The latest wave of the campaign has a £5 million budget to promote staycations in the run-up to the summer. Called ‘Escape the Everyday...
Businesshotelnewsresource.com

UNWTO and Google Launch Global Partnership to Lead Tourism Recovery

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Google have signed a new agreement to work together and lead global tourism’s recovery through innovation, education, and market intelligence. The new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) builds on past cooperation between the UN specialized agency for tourism and Google. With destinations in some parts...
Atlanta, GAmcduffieprogress.com

State doles out $1.5 million in tourism recovery grants

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp, in partnership with Explore Georgia, the state tourism office within the Georgia Department of Economic Development, announced Thursday the recipients of a special round of Tourism Recovery Marketing Grants. The Explore Georgia Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant program supports marketing efforts to bolster the recovery of Georgia’s tourism industry from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty-four destination marketing organizations in 27 counties will receive a combined total of nearly $1.5 million in recovery marketing funding as part of this one-time grant program.
Collegesglobaltiesus.org

REACH: HBCU Global Institute Pioneers Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Field of Diplomacy

Between April 6-8, 2021, nearly 400 students and faculty from Alabama’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), international exchange professionals, and U.S. exchange alumni participated in the virtual REACH: HBCU Global Institute. The three-day conference was organized by Jacquelyn Shipe, CEO of Global Ties Alabama, and Ryanna Miller, Co-Founder of Diplomatic Perspective, through a grant from the U.S. Department of State Citizen Diplomacy Action Fund.
Economyu.today

Africa Blockchain Week 2021 Showcases Continent’s Digital Transformation Powered by Blockchain Technology

Being the largest blockchain event for Africa, Africa Blockchain Week 2021 will bring together decision makers, business leaders, investors, community builders, educators and government officials to discuss how blockchain technology benefits Africa’s economic and financial development. Africa Blockchain Week (ABCW) 2021 takes place virtually from June 28th to July 1st....