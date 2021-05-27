Cancel
Galveston County, TX

Beachfront Vacation and Entertainment Mecca Coming to the Bolivar Peninsula

Melinda Crow
Melinda Crow
This resort plans to bring VIP RVing to the Bolivar PennisulaCourtesy of Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort

GALVESTON COUNTY, TEXAS-- With its exotic name, the Bolivar Peninsula is the often overlooked east side of Galveston County, and the last area to see development. From a tourism standpoint, the vacation rentals and hotel rooms tell the complete story. While Galveston Island is home to well over 100 vacation rental listings and hotels ranging from two to five stars, only two rentals and two budget motels pop up on the maps for the peninsula-- making it ripe for development.

Easy access to the peninsula across Galveston Bay is via the Galveston-Bolivar ferry, a free service of the Texas Department of Transportation since 1934. Alternatively, from the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, Texas Highway 124 provides access from Interstate 10 at the town of Winnie.

The spread of Texas RV resorts

Coastal RV resorts are not new along the Texas coast; in fact, in many cases, they brought tourism to areas long before there were condos and high-rise hotels. Areas like Port Aransas, Rockport, and of course, South Padre Island, have long been home to some of the state's largest, and most elaborate RV resorts. The Bolivar Peninsula is about to be added to that list as a

local developer debuts plans for the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, a premier RV resort and entertainment venue they claim will soon be the ultimate weekend escape and the first of its kind on the Texas Gulf Coast.

The 150-acre beachfront resort will feature more than 500 RV sites and an unprecedented amenity package, including a 5-acre entertainment park giving center stage to a beachside concert venue that will welcome top entertainers year-round. Both locals and travelers alike will savor the panoramic views of the water and revel in the Beach Club's super-sized resort-style pool that boasts a swim-up bar and 64 private poolside cabanas.

However, the size of the resort isn't the only revolutionary aspect of the Bolivar Beach Club. Throughout the resort, visitors will also have access to luxury concert suites, a turf football field, a food truck park, and a fleet of golf cart rentals. In addition, an expansive clubhouse featuring the Starfish Bar & Grill and the Sugar Shack Candy Shop will overlook two lakes filled with water activities for the family, from zip lines and water trikes to kayaking and paddle-boarding.

What the developer has to say

According to Brad Ballard, founder, and developer of the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort:

“This resort will expand the boundaries and redefine the experience of RV'ing on the Texas Gulf Coast. We want to modernize the RV industry and at the same time create a sandy hideaway for our guests to kick back, put their toes in the sand, have a cold drink and enjoy the beach with family and friends.”

While founder Minh Tran added:

“Personally, I can't wait to see our guests explore the Beach Club and attend live concerts in the entertainment park. There will be so much to discover on the grounds and I know families will appreciate all of the details designed to make their vacation memorable. We have poured so much into this project and I'm confident this resort will bring family and friends together as we dreamed it would. Our families love vacationing on the Bolivar Peninsula and we wanted to bring something really special to the community and the beaches that we love.”

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort soft opening is scheduled for Fall 2021 with the Grand Opening planned for Spring 2022. The resort looks to employ more than 100 people to complete the hospitality staff on-site and will begin hiring this summer.

