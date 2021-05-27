Country Artist Midland Headlines Upcoming MissionFest

Country Supergroup Midland is Stealing Bases and Hearts This Summer on Tour. Texas country music sensation Midland is hitting the road this summer for a short run of the Back to the Minors Tour that is headed to select minor league baseball parks this summer. The short six-night run will get Midland in the batter’s box starting on June 18 and wrapping up the tour on August 14. Midland has gained a steady fanbase of country music fans with their easy-listening style of country music that goes down smooth like fine whiskey. The group has historically played in major music festivals and concerts since first taking the stage in 2017. Fans of the band will get a chance to see them perform in a more intimate setting at these minor league stadiums this summer.