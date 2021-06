Our nation has faced many challenges. In the course of my lifetime we’ve dealt with The Great Depression, WWII, the Korean War, the horrible experience of Vietnam, and the incredible mismanagement in Afghanistan. We’ve managed to survive. Our two party system functioned with just enough principle to meet the moment. I applaud Katy Burn’s column (Monitor, 5/16). She points out that the current Republican leaders in control are not the Grand Old Party that served our country well for many years. Her specific observation was the manner in which the party handled the situation with Liz Cheney — she was ostracized for telling the truth. And Mitch McConnell stating that his sole objective as minority leader is to ensure the failure of the new administration should be seen as grounds for recall.