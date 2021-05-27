Cancel
Obituaries

Luzenia Mae Arthaud

McPherson Sentinel
 2021-05-27

Luzenia Mae Arthaud, age 100, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas. Luzenia was born the daughter of Vahl Allen and Oweda (Harvey) Clawson on June 13, 1920, in Laclede, Missouri. She was a 1937 graduate of Brookfield High School. She was united in marriage to Clarence Arthaud on December 18, 1940, in Brookfield, Missouri. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2014. Luzenia was a member of the Wheeling Baptist Church, Wheeling, Missouri, where she taught Sunday school and was a Girls Auxiliary Leader. She was a member of 4-H from the age of 9 until she graduated high school at the age of 16. She received the Extension Leaders Honor Roll award in 2011 from Livingston County. She is a 50-year member of the National Extension Homemakers Association and was president of the New York Extension Club in Wheeling, Missouri. In 2008, Luzenia received recognition for her 55 years of service as a volunteer for Livingston County 4-H. She was an expert sewer and baker and enjoyed teaching those skills to others.

