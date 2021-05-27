Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax County, VA

Husband-and-wife military doctors gunned down in front yard, suspects apprehended

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1gbC_0aDstnjW00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two suspects have been apprehended in the killings of an active duty service member and his wife, both of whom were military physicians, authorities announced Thursday.

The "brutal" double slayings Wednesday morning took the lives of Army Col. Dr. Edward McDaniel and his wife, Dr. Brenda McDaniel, in Fairfax County, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C., said Fairfax County police.

Edward McDaniel, 55, was active duty and Brenda McDaniel, 63, was retired, police said.

The McDaniels were "distinguished military veterans" who were shot dead in "cold blood" in front of their home, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference Wednesday.

Two people were inside the house at the time and survived uninjured, police said.

Police released the name of suspect Ronnie Keandre Marshall, 20, on Thursday afternoon and said he was at large. Hours later, police announced that he had been apprehended.

Police announced earlier Thursday that a second person of interest was in custody.

"You don't murder a US Army Colonel and his wife in the Washington DC region without swift outrage from police & our community," Fairfax County police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

Authorities had responded to the McDaniels' home on Monday -- for a dispute and burglary report -- and police said they believe "Monday's response is directly connected" to the killings.

"I think there's a direct correlation to who was there Monday was there today," Maj. Ed O'Carroll, commander of the department's major crimes bureau, said at a Wednesday news conference.

"We have not defined an exact motive," O'Carroll added.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Front Yard#Us Army#Armed Police#Police Chief#Military Police#Us Military#Flint St#Fcpd#Us Army#Abc Audio#Fairfax County Police#Suspect#Authorities#Whereabouts#Commander#Home#Husband#Dr Brenda Mcdaniel#Maj Ed O Carroll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Authorities: Man killed by Minnesota deputies had fired gun

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Authorities said Friday that a man wanted on a weapons violation fired a gun before deputies fatally shot him in Minneapolis, a city on edge since George Floyd's death more than a year ago under an officer's knee and the more recent fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in a nearby suburb.
Maryland StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Maryland woman’s car stolen twice in 24 hours

A Maryland woman’s car was stolen twice within a 24 hour span with the second time happening after police had found the vehicle and notified the owner. The car owner, only identified as Yasmin, was delivering groceries Friday when she ran from her car to a woman waiting for the order and her car was stolen, WRC reported.
Marietta, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Marietta police honors officer who jumped into river to save drowning woman

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department took time to honor one of its officers who risked his life to save a drowning woman. Last month, officer Ryan Smith was off duty and enjoying a meal outside Canoe Restaurant in Marietta when he noticed that a woman had fallen out of her raft in the Chattahoochee River. Smith and a restaurant employee jumped into the river to save the woman.
Miami, FLPosted by
WSB Radio

Police, families plead for info in Miami mass shooting

MIAMI — (AP) — Officials in Miami and relatives of victims are pleading with the community for information on suspects in a shooting at a banquet hall that killed three people and wounded 20 others. Police have made no arrests. Ashley Gannt, who is a cousin of one of the...
ProtestsPosted by
WSB Radio

Far-right troll charged in Capitol riots avoids house arrest

A federal magistrate on Friday declined to order house arrest for a far-right internet troll charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after court officials raised concerns about his recent encounters with police officers in Arizona. U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey warned Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet...
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Georgia man accused in double homicide

REMERTON, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested Friday in connection with a double homicide last week, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Ronald Welsh, 20, of Valdosta, was charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Valdosta Daily Times reported.
Miami, FLPosted by
WSB Radio

Third person dies after mass shooting outside Miami banquet hall

MIAMI — A 32-year-old woman wounded in Sunday’s mass shooting outside a Miami banquet hall last month died Thursday, authorities said. Shaniqua Lachelle Peterson died after the May 30 shooting, becoming the third fatality after three masked gunmen opened fire at the side entrance of the El Mula Banquet Hall, the Miami Herald reported.
CelebritiesPosted by
WSB Radio

Jared Bell from ‘Drake & Josh’ faces charges

Actor Jared Bell, who goes by Drake Bell and is known for his role on the Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh” is facing charges in Ohio. Bell has been charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children, WJW reported. The Cleveland Division of Police did not release...
Berkeley, ILPosted by
WSB Radio

Trucker hauling fireworks nods off, crashes in Chicago suburbs

BERKELEY, Ill. — A semi-truck carrying fireworks crashed and burst into flames Friday in a Chicago suburb when the driver fell asleep, authorities said. The 40-year-old driver crashed on the Tri-State Tollway in Berkeley, Illinois, at about 3:40 a.m. CDT, Illiniois State Police Master Sgt. Brian McKinney told the Chicago Tribune.
Omaha, NEPosted by
WSB Radio

Prosecutor, attorney reprimanded for 'banishment' scheme

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A prosecutor and a defense attorney in Nebraska have been reprimanded for a scheme reminiscent of the Wild West in which they told two convicted criminals to get out of town and never return. On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court issued public reprimands for Custer...
Fairfax County, VADaily News-Record

Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by several cars

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was fatally struck by several vehicles in Great Falls early Sunday, Fairfax County police said. Officers called to Leesburg Pike found 43-year-old Allen Romero of McLean in the middle of the eastbound lanes, police said in a release. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Fairfax County, VAfox5dc.com

Man killed in Fairfax County hit-and-run crash

DRANESVILLE, Va. - Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Fairfax County. Officers say it happened around 6:50 a.m. at Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court in Dranesville. Police say they're looking for a 2011 to 2015 black Ford Fusion with damage to the driver's...