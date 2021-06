In conjunction with the Cruisin’53 event, we will have fun for kids outside the Burnette Branch Library. We will have music, games, crafts, giveaways, a free magic show by Ming the Magnificent at 2 pm and more! A Warren Police K-9 unit will be here from 12-2 pm and the police department’s Mobile Command unit will be here for residents to tour. You can even sign up for our Summer Reading Club while you are here!