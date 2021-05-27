Ariel Winter Rocks Gorgeous Gingham For Rocking Chair 'Moods'

Arrestingly beautiful and equipped with the classic charm of a '90s supermodel, spend just a few minutes with the warm, quick-to-smile Leyna Bloom, and you'll see why she's swiftly becoming one of the most recognizable faces in modeling today. Her 2017 appearance in Vogue India was a first for a trans woman of color in the magazine. She followed up with another history-making turn in this month's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. As the first Black and Asian trans model to star in the legendary magazine edition, Bloom celebrates her own personal victory but is even happier about what it means for the communities she represents.