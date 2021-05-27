Cancel
Ariel Winter Rocks Gorgeous Gingham For Rocking Chair 'Moods'

By Rebecca Cukier
 7 days ago
Ariel Winter is hanging around her front porch rocking chair to show off her "moods" and one gorgeous gingham look. The 23-year-old sitcom star, known for injecting a good dose of humor into her Instagram updates, today kept up the spirit, sharing both a video and a photo in a post delighting her 4.6 million followers. Ariel, who has rocked Baby Yoda pajamas on social media, wasn't quite going for the PJ edge, but the cozy vibe was all there. Check it out below.

