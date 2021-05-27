Ripping Apart and Rebuilding the EBC Brakes Fastback Mustang
Although a finished product is always the goal, the early stages of a build are a lot of fun as we map out our plans and measure how our parts will fit. Detroit Muscle recently took delivery of a 1970 Mustang Fastback that they’re building for EBC Brakes, and they’re going to be completely gut it before getting put back together with a supercharged Coyote built by Engine Power. They’ll also add a new suspension, interior, and chassis.www.powernationtv.com