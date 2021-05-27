newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Let’s go for a walk

By Editor Columbus Messenger
columbusmessenger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen John Divine heard that the E.L. Evans Senior Center was closing last year to slow the spread of a novel coronavirus, multiple emotions ran through his head. His initial response was one of disappointment though he understood the rationale. “My wife and I have been coming here for more...

www.columbusmessenger.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Windsor Park#E L Evans Senior Center#Lifecare Alliance#Kelly S Peeps#Walking Enthusiasts#Sadness#People#Grove City#Multiple Emotions#Director Tammy Jefferson#Gantz Park#Disappointment#Staff Writer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EntertainmentThrive Global

Letting Go of All You Are Not

From here I can see forever. Ever see the truck commercial where the vehicle is sitting at the tippy. top of a rock overlooking the entire Arizona Painted Desert, with red. rock buttes overlooking the 360° horizon? Did you wonder what it. might be like to be at the top...
KidsSlate

How Can I Get Parents to Stop Badgering Me About My Age?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been...
Aspen, COLiterary Hub

Letting Go of Silence in the Wake of Miscarriage

Aspen, Colorado. I had really wanted to love this town, and for a moment, I did. Dave and I had been married for two years when I joined him there for a work conference held at a resort, the kind of place with enormous stone fireplaces and chandeliers fashioned from elk antlers. Snow glistened on the majestic peaks, and the town was bustling with a Nordic-themed festival complete with snow sculptures and fireworks. I breathed in the crisp air and could practically hear John Denver singing “Rocky Mountain High.”
Southampton, NYsagharborexpress.com

Let’s Go Green at Southampton Arts Center!

Now through July 11, Southampton Arts Center (SAC) is showing “EARTH — Artists as Activists” a multidisciplinary exhibition curated by Amy Kirwin with work by more than 30 artists that creatively confronts the threats to the environment by bringing forth a collective effort to inspire action. In conjunction with the art exhibition, SAC is offering a series of environmental themed programs, all of which were created by SAC’s curatorial associate Daniela Kronemeyer. Programs are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. SAC is located at 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. Unless otherwise noted, pre-registration for all programs is required at southamptonartscenter.org.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

Sometimes Love Means Letting Go

Rain fell onto the metal roof and ran in rivulets off the eaves soaking the ground around the cabin. It was more summers ago than I care to count. The redolence of coffee rose in tiny steam tornados, my hands wrapped for warmth around the clay mug. Footsteps thunked on the front porch then a, “knock, knock, knock” hit the door.
HealthThe New Yorker

You’ll Feel Better if You Go Outside

Sure, maybe it would be nice to get Vitamin D to my brain and body so that they can continue their cute little vital functions, but afterward I’d probably have a slight headache from my grass allergies, so it’s really better that I stay in. Perhaps I’d enjoy stretching my...
HealthLongview News-Journal

As the world starts to open up, it's tough to let go

I am euphoric. I am bereft. I can’t stop clapping. I am going to vomit. Over the course of the next few weeks in my life, change is coming. If I were to pick a theme word for this month, it would be unstable. Within the last week, I have...
KidsPosted by
DFWChild

7 Things to Remember When Your Child Throws a Tantrum

When your child throws a tantrum it is easy to get frustrated, overwhelmed, angry and embarrassed—especially if the tantrum occurs in public. Unfortunately, the occasional tantrum cannot be avoided. They happen to every parent; but while your child is in the throes of a fit, try to remember these tips.
KidsPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Ways To Stay Connected With Your Child When You Can’t Be There

Parenting, it seems, has become more difficult with all of the additional demands on our time. Most of the companies we work for pride themselves are taking up as much of our time as they can. They say they don't want to, but they do. This means that more working parents are trying to find new and creative ways to spend time with their kids, and even grandkids than they ever have before.
Mooresville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

Let's Talk Strength 5K Walk to benefit Stop Soldier Suicide

A study conducted by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs in 2013 showed that roughly 22 veterans were dying of suicide daily. When Amanda Race, the mother of a Marine, learned of these staggering statistics, she had to do something. She set a plan in motion and a few...
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Amos Memorial Library is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit to 30 minutes. Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Patrons should expect a three to four day delay on returns due to cleaning procedures. Curbside pickup is still available during library hours.
TravelNews Argus

Let's Go! Saving Tips for Summer Trips

- As more venues reopen and both temperatures and vaccination rates rise, people's thoughts turn to summer, and summer vacation. For those on a budget, or working to pay off debts, a vacation may seem like a frivolous expense, but some savvy planning will let you get in some much-needed relaxation.
San Mateo County, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Let kids go maskless at graduation

Given the new directive from the White House and the Centers for Disease Control, I am hopeful that San Mateo County high school districts will make masks optional for vaccinated students and guests at the upcoming graduations. For more than a year, we have told students to “follow the science.”...
Relationship AdviceObserver-Reporter

Let him go to voicemail

Q. I am in a quandary about a situation. I am a widow. Sometime after my late husband passed away, an old friend and I renewed our friendship. At first, things were very pleasant, and I enjoyed his company. This gentleman was divorced. I believe that his former wife had an affair. I don’t think he ever worked through the feelings of rejection he must have felt. He has a great deal of suppressed anger, and at times he seems to have a dual personality. I realized the friendship was not a healthy one, and we no longer see each other. I have not seen him in years.
KidsNY Daily News

Let kids go to school unmasked

The children of this generation have given up so much during the pandemic for the adults. Now that every adult in America is able to be vaccinated, it’s time to give childhood back to our children. Last year, governments shut down the schools and the playgrounds. Our kids had to...
LifestyleHamptons.com

SOFO: Let�s Go Birding at Lazy Point with Rachel: Adults/Teens/Children 8+

Lazy Point is a breathtaking viewpoint looking out onto Napeague Harbor. Throughout the year, many different migratory species, including the many birds that frequent our coastline, can be observed here. In this program we will take a walk along the shore to view and appreciate all that this gem of the Hamptons has to offer.
RelationshipsWVNews

You show people who you are

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”. This quote by poet and author Maya Angelou has stuck with me over the years. I’ll admit, though, that I’ve not always abided by it. Like me, you’ve probably given those challenging people in your life a second chance — or a third or fourth. It’s only human nature.