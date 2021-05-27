Cancel
Pierceton, IN

At Least Two Dead In Head-On Collision

By Dan Spalding
inkfreenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERCETON – Andrew Jewell knew exactly what happened when he saw a huge plume of black smoke as he headed home on Old Road 30 Thursday afternoon, May 27. Minutes earlier, Jewell, of Wolcottville, said he and another motorist were forced off the road by a car traveling eastbound on Old Road 30 and speeding upward of 90 mph.

www.inkfreenews.com
