How To Start A Pressure Washing Business Quickly

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 1800PSI 1.2-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $105.79 shipped. Originally retailing for $149, but fetching $130 or so lately, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in nearly a year and is the best available. Whether you’re planning to pressure wash a driveway, walkway, or even your siding, this machine is up to the task. It features 1800PSI and can output up to 1.2-gallons per minute of water, which is plenty to tackle even the worst stains. Plus, at 1800PSI, it’s also soft enough to easily use to wash your car without worrying that you’ll scratch the paint or damage the vehicle. Included with your purchase is three quick-connect nozzles, as well, which help you with a plethora of tasks. Rated 4.6/5 stars.