Hua Hin Recharge Project

destinationthailandnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports chaired the National Committee on Tourism Meeting on behalf of Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, agreed to add more potential areas, including Prachuap Khirikhan, Phetchaburi, Bangkok and Buriram to be pilot areas welcoming international tourists who have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, without having to undergo the mandated quarantine period, starting in October 2021.

Worldtraveldailymedia.com

How Chiva-Som is spearheading ‘Hua Hin Recharge’ campaign

Leading international wellness destination, Chiva-Som, has announced a milestone step in the reopening of Hua Hin to international tourists following an extensive period of quarantine restrictions. ‘Hua Hin Recharge’, a campaign initiated by Chiva-Som, is a collaboration between local public, healthcare and private representatives to achieve herd immunity in the Prachuap Kirikhan province in Thailand – a vital step forward to welcoming international travellers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to visit without having to go through the mandated quarantine period from October 2021.
Healththaienquirer.com

Thailand’s tentative re-opening plan

Thailand plans to open the country back up to tourism by the year’s end. With that in mind there are several steps that must take place before that goal is realized. There have been many mixed messages coming from the ministries but the following is the plan as we best understand it.
Lifestylethaienquirer.com

Country to reopen tourist provinces in October, minister says

Thailand will launch a quarantine-free travel program for its ten top provinces for tourism starting in October, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the tourism and sports minister, said on Wednesday. The provinces are Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Chonburi, Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phang-nga and Buriram. Phiphat insisted on opening Phuket...
Lifestyleqatar-tribune.com

QA to resume Phuket flights as Thailand reopens to tourists

Qatar Airways marks a significant milestone in the rebound of international leisure travel with the resumption of four weekly flights to the famed holiday destination of Phuket, Thailand, starting from July 1. In addition to its 12 weekly Bangkok flights, the airline will operate a total of 16 weekly flights to Thailand, providing seamless connectivity for its passengers travelling from Europe, the Middle East and the US. As Thailand reopens to holidaymakers from around the world, fully vaccinated travellers will soon be able to visit once again while also enjoying the award-winning hospitality and service available on Qatar Airways and at its hub, Hamad International Airport, the first and only 5-Star COVID-19 Safety Rated Airport in the Middle East. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said, “With the resumption of flights to Phuket, Qatar Airways marks a significant milestone in the recovery of international tourism. We are proud to have led the industry, setting the benchmark for safety, innovation and customer service throughout the pandemic.”
Industryspglobal.com

Analysis: Hin Leong action paves way for continued strength in Singapore bunker market

Greater focus on counterparty risks, commodity financing standards. Bunker market stays robust; sees entry of new bunker suppliers. Singapore's marine fuel market has remained resilient since the collapse of oil trader Hin Leong in 2020, with the latest action involving the freezing of assets belonging to its founder Oon Kuin Lim and his two children reflecting the stern action taken against industry malpractices, reposing faith in the local bunker market and reinforcing its commitment to transparency, industry sources told S&P Global Platts.
Economyjewishlifenews.com

World Rubber Marketplace -Measurement, Anticipated to Ship Dynamic Development till 2026 | Von Bundit, Sri Trang Agro-Business, Southland Maintaining, Thai Hua Rubber, Vietnam Rubber Workforce, Tradewinds Plantation Berhad

“World Rubber Marketplace 2020” document percentage informative knowledge figures in addition to essential insights referring to one of the most marketplace constituents which might be regarded as to be basis pillars for the marketplace. This contains components comparable to marketplace measurement, marketplace percentage, marketplace segmentation, important expansion drivers, marketplace festival, other sides impacting financial cycles out there, call for, anticipated industry up-downs, converting buyer sentiments, key firms working within the Rubber Marketplace, and so on.
Traveltravelzoo.com

$2,199 – Luxe Zambezi National Park Trip for 2, Save $1900

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Secure the deal now and choose your travel dates when you’re ready. Or, get a 100% refund if you don’t go. Learn more. Search "Victoria Falls" online, and you'll see pictures of geyser-like mists spraying nearly 400 feet into the air over Zambezi National Park's lush jungle landscape. So it's no wonder that staying close to the falls can set you back as much as $800 per night. But with this deal for $2199, two can spend 5 nights at a luxury hotel in the park itself for nearly half that price, all the way through 2022.
WorldTravel Weekly

OECD agrees blueprint for travel during Covid

The OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Developement) has agreed a blueprint to promote safe international travel during Covid. At a meeting in Paris, ministers from OECD nations endorsed a safe travel blueprint as well as a temporary international cross-sectoral forum for knowledge sharing. The forum will allow governments and...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Qatar Plans Phuket Flights As International Tourism Set To Resume

Qatar Airways is resuming flights to the Thai resort island of Phuket. The airline will commence a four-times-a-week Boeing 787-8 service from July 1. Qatar Airways axed its Phuket flights in 2020 in the wake of the global travel downturn. Thailand re-opening Phuket to vaccinated travelers from July 1. The...
EconomyHong Kong

Work From Lombok is the new Work From Bali, government hopes

With the government keen to get the Work From Bali initiative rolling, we are already hearing about possibilities that the program may later be replicated in other popular tourist areas in Indonesia ⁠— including Lombok and Sumbawa in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). ⁠— as part of an effort to revive the country’s tourism industry.
Economyairlinegeeks.com

Air China Finishes New Base at Chengdu Tianfu Airport

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Air China’s new base in Chengdu Tianfu International Airport is complete. Even though the majority of international travel remains closed, China’s Tianfu International Airport is expected to launch before June 30. Chengdu becomes the third city in China, following Shanghai and Beijing, to own two international airports. The city, which is located at the southwest of the country, already owns Shuangliu International Airport, the second busiest airport in the country last year and the busiest airport during the Lunar New Year Holidays in 2021.
Economycdcgamingreports.com

Focus on Asia: Junket Bans Spell Dark Days for Asia’s VIP Segment

Asia’s VIP operators, also known as junkets, have faced plenty of headwinds in recent years. But if recent evidence is anything to go by, the challenges ahead are growing more significant with each passing day. One particularly notable development that has flown somewhat under the radar in recent months has...
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

How Will Summer Holidays Impact Hotel Performance in Spain & Portugal? - STR

July and August are two of Spain’s and Portugal’s most important hotel performance months with travelers spread across the two countries on summer holidays. However, even with expanded vaccinations, economic reopening and travel sentiment, summer 2021 will be far from normal in the Iberian Peninsula. Before we get into some...
Lifestylepursuitist.com

See Singapore in Style with the Best Luxury Tours

Experience Singapore in luxury! Take one of these tours for an unforgettable trip to this fascinating city-state. Discover the best Singapore luxury tours. Exotic location? Check! Warm weather? Check! All the perks of a city break? Check! Cuisine? Art? Culture? Check, check check!. If you’re looking for an exciting getaway...
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Taiwan, feuding with China, gets vaccines from Japan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A flight carrying 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from Japan touched down in Taiwan on Friday to help the vaccine-starved island fight its largest outbreak since the pandemic began. The donation underscores how geopolitics has come to impact the global vaccine rollout, as countries...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Budapest Airport reunited with Romania

As Budapest Airport continues along the path of re-opening its route network, the latest link to make a welcome return is TAROM’S three-times weekly service to Bucharest. Using the flag carrier’s fleet of 72-seat ATR72s on the 616-kilometre sector, Budapest will once again be able to offer flights to the commercial centre of Romania.