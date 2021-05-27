Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

August Burns Red celebrate ‘Leveler’ 10th anniversary with live stream (review)

By Dylan Lappin
nextmosh.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare the post "August Burns Red celebrate ‘Leveler’ 10th anniversary with live stream (review)" August Burns Red once again, and this time bigger and badder than ever before. If these guys aren’t perfecting their live show, I don’t know what this is all for. These dudes are clearly having the time of their lives performing each album in entirety. I mean take a look at Jake, I think he just quit his job at the punk rock lighthouse to come back and lead his trusty barbarians of metal to the shores of live streaming. Beard was on point, shaved head on point, extremely tight pants with cuffs – on point, sweatiness on point, salsa dancing tho, hmmmm, you gotta nice cackle out of me let’s say. Dude is a beast, but I have no idea how he wears such tight skinny jeans. My wiener would be gasping for air once I pulled them off, kudos to you sir.

nextmosh.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Starland Ballroom#Live Streaming#Punk Rock#Brooklyn Shooting#Portland#Abr#Empire 03#Salt Light 10#Instagram#Franklin Music Hall 9 10#Fillmore 9 11#State Theater 9 19#Ma#House Of Blues 9 21#Ga#Mi#St Andrews Hall 9 29#Belasco Theater#Nv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Bachelor – Stream the Album and Watch the “Back of My Hand” Video (+ Read Our Interview and Review)

Bachelor (a duo between Melina Duterte of Jay Som and Ellen Kempner of Palehound) have released their debut album, Doomin’ Sun, today via Polyvinyl. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, on Thursday we posted our new interview with Bachelor (read that here) and our review of the album (read that here). Plus, they have shared a new video for the album’s “Back of My Hand.” Kempner directed the video, which stars the duo as obsessed Harry Styles fans who kidnap a man who looks a lot like the British pop singer. Watch it below.
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Billie Eilish premieres video for new single Lost Cause

Billie Eilish has again self-directed the video for her new single. Billie Eilish is further previewing Happier Than Ever with Lost Cause. It’s out with her follow-up to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? all set for July 30th, and with a North American tour in the book for the first half of 2022.
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

August Burns Red in Seattle, WA – official presale code

The August Burns Red presale password is available below to our members! For a very limited time you can buy your very own tickets before they go on sale. You don’t want to miss August Burns Red’s show in Seattle, WA do you? Tickets will certainly sell fast when they go on sale: during this presale you can acquire your tickets before they become sold out.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Scene

August Burns Red Coming to Agora in October

The hard rock act August Burns Red just announced the dates of a fall headline tour that includes an Oct. 21 stop at the Agora. The Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the band's 2011 album. Fit for a King, Erra and Like Moths to Flames share...
Cleveland, OHtmpresale.com

August Burns Red at Agora Theatre in Cleveland – presale passcode

The August Burns Red pre-sale code has just been listed! During this presale you’ll have a great opportunity to acquire great show tickets before the public. You don’t want to miss August Burns Red’s show in Cleveland, OH do you? Tickets will certainly sell fast once they go on sale: during this pre-sale you can buy your tickets before they are all gone!
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

OSEES prep ‘Live At The Chapel, SF’ (stream 2 tracks)

Will release Live at The Chapel, SF on June 12 via Silver Current / Castle Face. The double vinyl set, recorded on October 2, 2019, is available in limited black, colored and handmade vinyl editions with a Side D etching and "faithfully (re)created TMOQ-style bootleg album art." It's also available as a limited edition cassette, and digitally.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Feder: ABC 7's 'Windy City Live' cruises to 10th anniversary

Wrapping up the May ratings sweep, Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini will host a special edition of "Windy City Live" Wednesday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their talk and entertainment show on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, Robert Feder writes. They'll originate the show from the Chicago River onboard a Wendella...
Santa Barbara, CAlivemusicblog.com

Radiohead – Live at the Santa Barbara Bowl (August 2008)

Radiohead live at the Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, California on 23rd August 2008. This show is dedicated to the memory of production manager and friend, Richard Young. Photo from backstage at the show, taken by Colin Greenwood. Setlist:. 00:01:01 Reckoner. 00:06:29 Optimistic. 00:11:34 There There. 00:17:05 15 Step. 00:21:36...
Orange, CAbrooklynvegan.com

The Orange Peels will ‘Celebrate the Moments of Your Life’ on new LP (stream “Human”)

The Orange Peels, the long-running indiepop group led by Alan Clapp, will release their first double album, Celebrate the Moments of Your Life, on July 16 via Minty Fresh. (Preorder yours.) While the title is a nod to some schmaltzy 1980s instant coffee ads, the band are also serious. It was a rough couple years for Clapp, with a bout of pneumonia, losing his father to cancer, and nearly losing his home to the California wildfires. “When you spend weeks wondering if you have a place to live, or even an address, it changes you,” Clapp says. “You have to forget your old life to a certain extent just to keep moving forward.”
Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Palaye Royale confirm UK tour for March 2022!

Las Vegas based trio Palaye Royale have just confirmed dates of a headline tour for March, with support to come from Badflower throughout. The run will also see the band perform their biggest headline show to date, at London’s 3,300 capacity Roundhouse venue. This is what the band had to...
Chicago, ILedmidentity.com

Lollapalooza Releases Daily Lineups and Single-Day Tickets for 2021

Lollapalooza has unveiled the headliners and other artists taking the stage each day while also releasing single-day tickets for the festival!. As the Chicago summer heats up, one of the hottest festivals of the year has released its daily schedule: Lollapalooza. Set to take place from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug 1, this year’s edition will host huge names headlining the show such as Kaytranada and ILLENIUM on Thursday, Marshmello and Tyler, The Creator on Friday, Megan Thee Stallion and Limp Bizkit on Saturday, and the Foo Fighters and Modest Mouse on Sunday.
Greeley, COperuzi.xyz

3 Doors Down announces ‘The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour’

DENVER — Live music is back and 3 Doors Down is hitting the road. Twenty years after their debut studio album that featured the hits “Kryptonite”, “Loser,” “Duck and Run” and “Be Like That,” 3 Doors Down will launch a national tour this summer. >Video above: From concert venues to...
Entertainmentmetal-rules.com

Larsen, F. Lars – To Kill To Live To Kill (Book Review)

I like bands that have extra drive and ambition in their creative endeavours. Any Metal bands can write, record and release and album but it takes a little more effort and creativity to go beyond. Manticora is one of those bands. In 2018 and 2020 Manticora released a pair of...
MusicEDMTunes

Eric Prydz Adds 2nd LA Show After 1st Sells Out in 5 Minutes

We always say that Eric Prydz is underrated in the EDM world, but maybe that’s not really the case. The dance music legend announced his first LA show in a long time and tickets finally went on sale today. To the surprise of 0 Eric Prydz fans, the 5000 tickets sold out in literally 5 minutes. Prydz fans are die-hard and they are ready and waiting the minute tickets become available.
Musicstereoboard.com

Jamie Lenman, Nova Twins, Skinny Lister And More Set For Frank Turner's Lost Evenings In London

Frank Turner's Lost Evenings will return to London's Roundhouse in September. The fourth instalment of the festival will get underway on September 16 with an acoustic duo set from Turner and Matt Nasir, following sets from Grace Petrie and Emily Barker. The next day will see performances from Jamie Lenman and Pet Needs ahead of the 39-year-old and The Sleeping Souls running through their first three albums, plus some new songs.