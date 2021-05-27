Share the post "August Burns Red celebrate ‘Leveler’ 10th anniversary with live stream (review)" August Burns Red once again, and this time bigger and badder than ever before. If these guys aren’t perfecting their live show, I don’t know what this is all for. These dudes are clearly having the time of their lives performing each album in entirety. I mean take a look at Jake, I think he just quit his job at the punk rock lighthouse to come back and lead his trusty barbarians of metal to the shores of live streaming. Beard was on point, shaved head on point, extremely tight pants with cuffs – on point, sweatiness on point, salsa dancing tho, hmmmm, you gotta nice cackle out of me let’s say. Dude is a beast, but I have no idea how he wears such tight skinny jeans. My wiener would be gasping for air once I pulled them off, kudos to you sir.