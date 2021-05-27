Hillary Clinton Reveals She Doesn’t Drink Blood, Actually

Jim and Jerry, the two cabin-centric conspiracy theorists Borat shacked up with in Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, return to the spotlight with the release of Debunking Borat. The series debuted on Amazon May 25 and features experts debunking a lot of what Jim and Jerry have learned over the years, but one conspiracy they believe — that Hillary Clinton drinks the blood of tortured children — can really only be debunked by one person. Luckily, Secretary Clinton made time to record a video message for Jim and Jerry, and Sacha Baron-Cohen shared a preview of it on Twitter. In the episode, she talks about how the conspiracies about her are “hurtful, not just to me and my family, but to my friends and other people who know that this is not just false, but, ya know, sometimes painfully false.” So, there you have it. Hillary Clinton does not drink the blood of children. No word yet on whether Jim and Jerry still believe this, but, hey, they tried.