Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

New Stunt Races arrive in Los Santos, Triple Rewards All Week Long, a GTA$100K Bonus for Completing Any New Stunt Race, and More

By Benjamine Branscum
digitalchumps.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to break out the racing gloves. Buckle up, strap in, and put your helmet on — there are eight new Stunt Races making their way to GTA Online this week. Whether you prefer to be a part of a blur of tuned-up sports cars rocketing past on the freeway, motorbikes hurtling around the Palmer-Taylor Power Station at full tilt, or supercars pushing the physical envelope in gravity-defying courses, these brand-new tracks have a little bit of something for the adrenaline junkie lurking within all of us.

digitalchumps.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Los Santos#Gta#Motor Racing#Supercars#Track Cars#Triple Rewards#Time#Gta Online#Terroil#French#Bl Uter#Agm#Rp#Motor Wars#Simeon Missions#Premium Deluxe Motorsport#Wine Coil Cap#Avenger#Warstock Cache Carry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Grand Theft Auto
News Break
Sports
Related
Video Gamesplayer.one

GTA Online Weekly Update: Eight New Stunt Races Have Arrived

As promised, eight new Stunt Races are now available in GTA Online beginning this week. Before taking a peek into what those races are, players who can complete any stunt race get the Canis American Legend T-Shirt for free along with a GTA$100,000 bonus. In addition, playing any Stunt Race, new or old, gives players 3X GTA$ and RP. Just remember that this is only good for this week.
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

New Horse Races now being run in Red Dead Online, Plus 3X RDO$ and XP Bonuses Across All Races Continue, and more

Man, horse racing sure is popular now. huh. Ahead of the upcoming summer update, ask yourself if you possess the right combination of skill, finesse, and reckless abandon to risk life and limb in a mad and violent dash to the finish line. With new Races this week, Red Dead Online players will have plenty of opportunities to work their steeds to a full sprint against a field of worthy contenders.
Video Gamesopticflux.com

GTA Online: New Stunt Races Become Available – Watch Trailer

If you’re deep into stunt races like most of us when it comes to the online mode of GTA V (aka GTA Online), it means that you’ll definitely be happy about what Rockstar Games has prepared for us. New stunt races became available in the game, and it’s best to check your copy of GTA 5 right away!
Sportstelegraphherald.com

Long weekend, lots of racing

It’s the unofficial start to summer this weekend – three days with little to do but relax and catch some races. However, take time to remember it is Memorial Day and why it is important. One of the highlights at Iowa Greyhound Park will be the Memorial Sprint Monday afternoon.
Video GamesGamespot

This Week's Red Dead Online Update Introduces Eight New Races

Red Dead Online is keeping the focus on horse races with this week's update, which continues many of the bonuses, rewards, and offerings we saw last week. The main difference this time is the addition of eight new races to the game. This week's updates to Red Dead Online are...
Video GamesComicBook

GTA Online Update Adds More Races and a GTA$100K Bonus

GTA Online got an update bigger than the typical weekly releases on Thursday with a couple of new races added to the game. Rockstar Games previously teased that it would add these extra activities and followed through in the latest update by giving players eight new races to try out. As an incentive to get players in the driver’s seat to finish the races, Rockstar Games is also giving out a bonus of $100K in GTA Online money if you finish at least one Stunt Race.
Video Gamesplayer.one

GTA Online Weekly Update: All Land Races Giving Triple Rewards

It’s all about speed and winning this week in GTA Online with rewarding competitive racing. There may be some risks involved but the good news is all Created Land Races are handing out triple GTA$ and RP. To join any competitive series, simply go to the boot menu or the Quick Join option on the iFruit.
Motorsportsmotogp.com

MotoGP™ flair for Austria’s new race series

The Road to MotoGP™ is becoming a reality: Austria's junior motorcycle racers will get the unique chance to fight for victory in the unique setting of the Motorcycle World Championship. At the first of two MotoGP™ events at the Red Bull Ring this summer, the Austrian Junior Cup will host two championship races. The races will be held in conjunction with the Northern Talent Cup, which, like the AJC, will be run exclusively on the KTM RC4R. However, the Austrian series will be classified separately.
Video GamesGamespot

Latest GTA Online Weekly Update Gives Racers A Boost

Another week has passed, and that means Grand Theft Auto Online has received another update. This time around, players that like driving fast in souped-up hot rods stand to make the most money, with rewards for all Rockstar-made land races paying out even more for the next week. The rewards,...
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Nightclub Bonuses and More This Week in GTA Online

Nightclub bonuses and more are yours for the taking in GTA Online this week. Plus, a panther statue has been spotted on Cayo Perico. What could that be?. This week, enjoy tripled nightclub daily income, in addition to double Popularity Boosts in Nightclub Management Missions. You can also grab a free After Hours DJ Tees just for logging in which include Tale of Us Stacked Logo Tee, White Solomun Logo Tee, Dixon Glitch Logo Tee, and The Blessed Madonna We Believe Tee.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Rocket League codes [June 2021]: redeem these codes for free cosmetic items

Here are all the currently active Rocket League codes. What's the point of spending thousands of hours in Rocket League and being able to pull off that incredible freestyle aerial goal, if you don't look your best while you're at it? Rocket League codes are a gateway to unlocking all sorts of unique cosmetics for free, and they're incredibly easy to redeem.