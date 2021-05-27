New Stunt Races arrive in Los Santos, Triple Rewards All Week Long, a GTA$100K Bonus for Completing Any New Stunt Race, and More

GTA Online got an update bigger than the typical weekly releases on Thursday with a couple of new races added to the game. Rockstar Games previously teased that it would add these extra activities and followed through in the latest update by giving players eight new races to try out. As an incentive to get players in the driver’s seat to finish the races, Rockstar Games is also giving out a bonus of $100K in GTA Online money if you finish at least one Stunt Race.