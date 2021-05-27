New Stunt Races arrive in Los Santos, Triple Rewards All Week Long, a GTA$100K Bonus for Completing Any New Stunt Race, and More
Time to break out the racing gloves. Buckle up, strap in, and put your helmet on — there are eight new Stunt Races making their way to GTA Online this week. Whether you prefer to be a part of a blur of tuned-up sports cars rocketing past on the freeway, motorbikes hurtling around the Palmer-Taylor Power Station at full tilt, or supercars pushing the physical envelope in gravity-defying courses, these brand-new tracks have a little bit of something for the adrenaline junkie lurking within all of us.digitalchumps.com