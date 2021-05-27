Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Does Your Mail Route Require a Decked Out Ford F550 Super Duty?

powernationtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most postal delivery drivers, their toughest prospect is facing the occasional rabid chihuahua, retired folks with hours to talk, or rude people upset that their delivery is late. The mail haulers in Yellowstone National Park, on the other hand, face bison, bears, wolves, steep canyons, and unpredictable & blinding snowstorms, more than pepper spray and the average postal vehicle can handle. This is where this hardcore F550 Super Duty comes in handy.

www.powernationtv.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Snowstorms#Yellowstone National Park#Tow Trucks#Monster Trucks#Night Duty#Project Junk Mail#Ford F550 Super Duty#Michelin#Detroit Locker Super 60#Caterpillar#Mail Jeep#Drive#Rugged Appearance#Remote Stretches#Supplies#Flares#Pepper Spray#Steep Canyons#Face Bison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
USPS
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 White Gold Metallic Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW

Nice. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, NAV, LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE, ENGINE: 6.7L POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DI... TIRES: LT275/65RX18E BSW A/S (4), ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, Turbo, 4x4, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Dual...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Race Red Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW

Clean, GREAT MILES 38,091! XLT trim. Turbo Charged, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, Trailer Hitch, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth, Diesel, iPod/MP3 Input, REAR-VIEW CAMERA AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Turbocharged, Diesel, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Smart Device Integration MP3 Player, Satellite...
Buying CarsCNET

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Mega Power Frunk is super useful

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning features a super-versatile front trunk, also known as a frunk. The Mega Power Frunk as Ford calls it, is power operated and can be opened in six different ways. 3 of 25. Nick Miotke/Nate Reed/Roadshow. This space is weather tight, making it a perfect place...
Food & DrinksPosted by
SPY

Car Floor Protectors That Cost Less Than the Coffee Order You Spilled In Your Car

It’s a familiar story for many car buyers: a strict ban on eating and drinking in the brand new car quickly gives way to regular hamburger eating sessions and the occasionally spilled slushie. Those notoriously hard-to-clean fabric mats can suddenly become riddled with stains. What’s worse, those stains can result in odors. The optimal solution to protect your car is a rubber floor mat.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Ford F-150 Lightning Can Keep the Lights On When Your Power Goes Out

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will be able to power a home for up three days when connected to Ford's available Charge Station Pro, Ford says. The wall unit will require a 100-amp circuit, which could prove costly. The F-150 Lightning will arrive at dealers next spring and will start...
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

How Much Does Ford Maintenance Cost? (2021)

There’s more that goes into purchasing a Ford than just the sticker price – you’ll also need to budget for recommended scheduled services and mechanical repair costs. But how much does Ford maintenance cost per year?. In this article, we’ll discuss the average annual Ford maintenance cost, routine service schedule...
Carstflcar.com

Ford CANNOT Offer An Exact Delivery Window For The New Bronco — Sends Email To Frustrated Owners: News

Calling the Ford Bronco launch “rocky” would be a massive understatement. A few of Ford’s launches in recent memory haven’t been entirely smooth, but the issues surrounding the brand new Ford Bronco take the cake. Owners have reached out to us with a new email they received from the automaker, acknowledging the palpable frustration and — surprisingly — hitting those owners with what, for some, could be an unbearable truth. “We are not yet able to give you a delivery timing update,” the message says.
CarsCNET

Boy, does this look like an electric Ford Bronco

Ford's Capital Markets Day revealed a number of important steps the automaker plans to take to win the budding EV era, but look at this. This, folks, sure looks like an electric Ford Bronco. The shot comes from the presentation earlier Wednesday morning, which Ford representative Mike Levine also shared on Twitter.
Trafficroyalexaminer.com

Regular, plus or premium: what should you fill up your car with?

There are three kinds of gas: regular, plus, and premium. Here’s a brief look at the different types and how you can determine which is best for your car. The various types of gas have different octane ratings, which are a measurement of fuel stability. These ratings are based on the pressure at which a fuel will spontaneously combust in a test engine. The higher the number, the more stable the fuel. Regular gas has an octane rating of 87; plus gas has an octane rating that’s between 88 and 90, and premium gas has an octane rating that’s between 91 and 94.
Carsequipmentworld.com

Ford's F-150 Lightning is the Super Truck For the Working Class

With its first electric pickup Ford has managed to pack in a lot of capability, while implementing design decisions and a pricing strategy that keep this truck within reach of most people. And it could be one heck of a work/fleet truck. Check out the video above for all the details.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Incredible RC Chevrolet Drag Truck Can Pop Wheelies

The Texas-based company Traxxas builds some of the fastest, most detailed, and downright coolest RC cars on the market. A few weeks ago, the company unveiled an incredible RC version of the new Ford Bronco, complete with portal axles, shocks, and remote locking differentials so you can go on miniature off-road adventures.
Carstfltruck.com

Video: New $67,000 Ford Super Duty Tremor vs Old Ford F-100 “High Boy” – We Put Them Both to Work at the Ranch

Here is what happens when you put an old 1965 Ford F-100 “High Boy” to work at the ranch against a new 2021 Ford Super Duty F-250 Tremor truck. On this episode of #TFLoffroad we are back with David Morrow at the “Happy Yak Ranch” in Northern Colorado. We decided to put both of these trucks to the test using three challenges: Hay Watch, Slug of War, and Yak Mountain Climb.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: Should You Ditch Your Car For A Bike?

With economic troubles and gas shortages, many are asking themselves this question…. Recently, many people have been questioning if they should buy a motorcycle. With the Colonial Pipeline shut down for almost a week, gas stations throughout the southeastern United States were running out of fuel. And while the disaster is winding down after Colonial reportedly paid the hackers who shut everything down about $5 million to restore service, it’s not entirely unwise to think in terms of what you will do the next time there’s a gas shortage or other emergency.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Owner Of Noisy, Disruptive BMW 3 Series Sued By Neighbors

Possibly the only time that a gearhead doesn't enjoy the booming, unfiltered sound of an aftermarket exhaust system is if it disrupts an otherwise pleasant afternoon nap. If you aren't a car person in the first place, the noise is probably even worse. That's been the case for two frustrated California residents who have gone as far as to sue their neighbor, Bryan Hillman. Hillman owns a heavily modified E46 BMW 3 Series and the raucous sound of the car has been disturbing residents in the area for over five years. Evidently, the offending exhaust system doesn't have a quiet mode. Hillman has now been served with a notice to cough up $15,000 in reparations.
Carsspeedwaymedia.com

Performance Enhancing Aftermarket Accessories for Your Ford Territory

After a couple of years of driving through the rough Australian roads and a few hundred kilograms of added 4×4 equipment and accessories, your Ford Territory may not feel as if it’s new anymore. Fortunately, when it comes to “freshening up” your Territory and getting the most out of its performance, there are a few proven methods guaranteed to make it perform better than it did when you bought it from the dealership. Regardless of whether you think about performance as pure horsepower, better fuel economy, or a bit of both, there are Ford Territory accessories that can improve every aspect of your vehicle’s performance.
Dearborn, MIPine Tree

Ford Launches All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning! Reserve Yours from Sonora Ford Today!

Dearborn, MI…The truck of the future is here. The F-150 Lightning is the smartest, most innovative truck Ford has ever built. From near instant torque to intelligent towing, seamless connectivity to software updates, plus power for your home, a power frunk and a digital screen that’s larger than any currently offered on a full-size truck – F-150 Lightning is a driving and ownership experience unlike any other.
Home & Gardenmadison

Protect your deck with proper maintenance

The inevitable is bound to happen: Your beautiful new deck will age. But you can determine how gracefully it ages. “It’s not maintenance-free to put wood outside,” says deck designer John Breiling. “When you spend $10 to $12 per square foot of deck, you want to care for your wood. It can be tough when you live in a climate that goes from soaking wet to dry in a short amount of time, but caring for your deck is a true investment in what you’ve already spent.”