Does Your Mail Route Require a Decked Out Ford F550 Super Duty?
For most postal delivery drivers, their toughest prospect is facing the occasional rabid chihuahua, retired folks with hours to talk, or rude people upset that their delivery is late. The mail haulers in Yellowstone National Park, on the other hand, face bison, bears, wolves, steep canyons, and unpredictable & blinding snowstorms, more than pepper spray and the average postal vehicle can handle. This is where this hardcore F550 Super Duty comes in handy.www.powernationtv.com