Liam Draxl loses in NCAA semifinal match
Liam Draxl’s NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament run came up just short of a spot in the national championship. Kentucky’s tennis star lost in three sets to fellow First Team All-SEC honoree Sam Riffice of Florida, who downed Draxl 7-6, 2-6, 6-1 in Thursday afternoon’s Final Four match down in Orlando. Three other times Draxl dropped the first set in his first four tournament matches, but this time his comeback effort ran out of gas in the third and final set.kentuckysportsradio.com