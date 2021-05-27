Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, KY

Liam Draxl loses in NCAA semifinal match

By Drew Franklin
kentuckysportsradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Draxl’s NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament run came up just short of a spot in the national championship. Kentucky’s tennis star lost in three sets to fellow First Team All-SEC honoree Sam Riffice of Florida, who downed Draxl 7-6, 2-6, 6-1 in Thursday afternoon’s Final Four match down in Orlando. Three other times Draxl dropped the first set in his first four tournament matches, but this time his comeback effort ran out of gas in the third and final set.

kentuckysportsradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Orlando, KY
State
Florida State
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Four#Lost Time#First Team#Star#Outstanding Performance#Men#Cats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
247Sports

Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to Kentucky

Georgia transfer point guard Sahvir Wheeler has announced where he will now continue his college career. After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and the NBA Draft, Wheeler has announced that he will continue his college basketball career at Kentucky, assuming he withdraws from the NBA Draft as expected. He chose to play for Kentucky over the likes of Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State.
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Wheeler chooses Kentucky

ATHENS — Sahvir Wheeler has chosen to follow in the footsteps of basketball greats at traditional powerhouse Kentucky after leading Georgia to a 14-12 record (7-11 SEC) and setting a single-season program record for assists. The 5-foot-8 point guard joins a loaded Wildcats’ program that includes TyTy Washington, the No....
Arizona StateEastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16, ends best season in program history

The best season in Arizona Wildcats men's tennis history came to an end Monday morning in Orlando, after the UA fell to SEC champion Tennessee, 4-3, in the Sweet 16. Senior captain Alejandro Reguant gave Arizona the lead, 3-2, after a straight set win, but the Volunteers outlasted the UA to advance to the Elite Eight and putting a stop the Wildcats' historic year, which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Twitter reactions to Sahvir Wheeler rocking Kentucky blue

The Kentucky Wildcats just picked up another commitment for the 2021-22 season, as Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler announced he will be rocking Kentucky blue. During the 2020-21 season, Wheeler averaged 14 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. He not only led the SEC in assists, but he led the league in assists-to-turnover ratio (1.68) showing that he is one of the elite playmakers in the country.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

What Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment means for Kentucky

Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to the Kentucky basketball program today over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among numerous other offers. Wheeler, a second-team All-SEC honoree last year, heads to Lexington as the conference leader in assists (7.4 per contest) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.68) in 2020-21. On the year, the newest Wildcat averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore, with his point, assist and steal averages all leading the team.
Kansas StateCBS Sports

Ranking college basketball's top committed transfers: Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky over LSU, Kansas

Kentucky's roster remake continued on Monday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The 5-foot-10 former four-star prospect chose UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State after ranking fifth nationally in assists per game at 7.4 last season. Wheeler also averaged 14 points per game for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season despite shooting just 22.5% from 3-point range.
Georgia State247Sports

Kentucky adds Georgia transfer, All-SEC guard Sahvir Wheeler

Kentucky coach John Calipari has gone from having zero point guards on his roster to having two in very short succession. After freshman Devin Askew transferred to Texas and signee Nolan Hickman asked out of his letter of intent, that left Calipari in a precarious position without a single point guard heading into next season.
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Sources Say Podcast Ep. 101: Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY!

KSR’s Jack Pilgrim is joined by Shawn Smith of Go Big Blue Country for episode 101 to discuss Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment to Kentucky and what it means for the program moving forward. Among the highlights:. Wheeler chooses UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. How did we get to this...
Orlando, KYCorbin Times Tribune

Coleman off and running, plans to give 'championship effort' at UK

“This place is on steroids — it is different,” he said. “It hits different. I understand the dynamics of that. Having Coach (Orlando) Antigua, who has been through it all already before, to kind of help me with the transition is also a very, very good opportunity for me to have someone who has been through it, who has experience with it, instead of going along and going through it without any of that.”
Mount Vernon, KYwymt.com

History in Mt. Vernon: Rockcastle Senior pitches perfect game

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Not even eighteen years old, Madison Mcintosh has solidified her name in the record books. During Tuesday’s game against Lincoln County, Mcintosh pitched a perfect game - 21 batters, 21 strikeouts. “It took a while for it to settle in like yesterday, that’s when I...