The 10 Best War Movies of All-Time
The ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus once opined, “War is the father of us all.”. It’s certainly the father of so many of humanity’s most indelible legends, tales, and stories. In ancient times, Greeks memorized and recited the Iliad, while Hindus did likewise with the Bhagavad Gita. With the rise of books, young men read legends of gallant knights and warriors, and recountings of the great battles of history. In the early 20th century, war stories shifted to film and have become a go-to cinematic theme ever since.www.artofmanliness.com