The 10 Best War Movies of All-Time

I recently wrote that I was looking forward to blockbusters as a symbol of normal as we begin to tentatively arise from the isolationist cocoon necessitated by the pandemic. Looking over the movies I most anticipate this summer, I can see that urge is already fading. Now that I’ve been to a few restaurants again, now that I’ve been to the cinema again and seen friends at a few parties, I’m reminded that normal for me is not the typical franchise that studios churn out this time of year. If normal is yet another “Fast and Furious” installment, a series that once was fun but is now as bloated as any Marvel production, then I can handle abnormal.