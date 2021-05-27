Cancel
Great Barrington, MA

TOWN HALL BRIEFS: Drive-thru town meeting; Lake Mansfield; outdoor dining; Ried Cleaners; Cook’s Garage; Memorial Day; Housatonic Road repair

By Terry Cowgill
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT BARRINGTON — For the second year in a row, the Great Barrington annual town meeting will be held outdoors. Indoor meetings are now technically permissible, but town officials prefer to hold the June 7 meeting drive-in style, in the parking lot of Monument Mountain Regional High School, as happened last year for the first time, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

