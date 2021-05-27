TOWN HALL BRIEFS: Drive-thru town meeting; Lake Mansfield; outdoor dining; Ried Cleaners; Cook’s Garage; Memorial Day; Housatonic Road repair

There's no doubt that Berkshire County has much to offer but what about 24 hour services? There's a section of the local community that could benefit from certain services and businesses being available 24 hours. Maybe you have a whacky work schedule or you run into some type of emergency involving your pet. What if you run out of your medications? 24 hour access would most likely solve these issues. Don't get me wrong, this is something that many towns, or counties could enact in their community, not just the Berkshires.