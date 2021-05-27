Cancel
Lifestyle

Zimmerman Trail reopens

By Brianna West
montanarightnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS - Zimmerman Trail has reopened, according to a post from City of Billings Public Works. After a head-on collision sent a pickup truck over the side of the road on Monday, crews worked to repair the damage. Now, they say, the road is once again open for travelers. Special...

