Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco VA Health Care System announces 2021 Grunfeld Scholars

EurekAlert
 24 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) has selected four promising medical researchers for the Grunfeld Scholars Research Development Initiative. This initiative, currently in its second year, invests in early-career clinician-scientists to grow the pipeline of future leaders in medical research related to the health of Veterans, and preserve SFVAHCS' legacy as a pre-eminent medical research institution.

www.eurekalert.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearlake, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Ukiah, CA
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Health System#Health Care#Sfvahcs#Veterans#Grunfeld Scholars#Nih#Va Merit Review#Sfvamc#Smi#Phd#Ucsf#African American#Global Oncology#Md#Mas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Cancer
Related
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to offer transgender veterans gender confirmation surgery, Secretary Denis McDonough announced at a Pride Month event in Orlando Saturday. McDonough said in prepared remarks that the move was “the right thing to do,” and that it was part of...