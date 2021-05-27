San Francisco VA Health Care System announces 2021 Grunfeld Scholars
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) has selected four promising medical researchers for the Grunfeld Scholars Research Development Initiative. This initiative, currently in its second year, invests in early-career clinician-scientists to grow the pipeline of future leaders in medical research related to the health of Veterans, and preserve SFVAHCS' legacy as a pre-eminent medical research institution.www.eurekalert.org