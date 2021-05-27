Cancel
Atchison, KS

Community educational foundation continues to prospect future leaders

By Mary Meyers Atchison Globe
atchisonglobenow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was publicly announced Thursday, May 27 that two Atchison residents are the latest recipients of full ride 4-year scholarships to attend Benedictine College. Atchison Community Educational Foundation Board members announced during a special Rotary Club Luncheon that Xavier Hernandez and Kendall Ross have joined the list the students who have shone leadership potential s to make the Atchison community a better place. Hernandez is the 2021 recipient. Although the formal announcement was delayed a year, Ross was named the 2020.

www.atchisonglobenow.com
