Community educational foundation continues to prospect future leaders

Seniors from the Class of 2020 returned to Atchison, Kan., to walk across the stage with their friends from the Class of 2021 during joint Commencement Exercises held at Benedictine College on Saturday, May 15. Graduate students had received their hoods and diplomas the week before in a separate ceremony. Those at the undergraduate ceremony were among the 447 from the Class of 2020 and 373 from Class of 2021. They heard an inspiring speech from 1991 Benedictine alumnus, the Most Reverend Andrew H. Cozzens, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota who was the event’s keynote speaker.