Community educational foundation continues to prospect future leaders
It was publicly announced Thursday, May 27 that two Atchison residents are the latest recipients of full ride 4-year scholarships to attend Benedictine College. Atchison Community Educational Foundation Board members announced during a special Rotary Club Luncheon that Xavier Hernandez and Kendall Ross have joined the list the students who have shone leadership potential s to make the Atchison community a better place. Hernandez is the 2021 recipient. Although the formal announcement was delayed a year, Ross was named the 2020.