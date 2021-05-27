American Rock Festival: Where Are They Now?

The Popmart tour took U2 around the world, but those who were in Detroit on Halloween of 1997 will always remember the show on Larry Mullen Jr.'s birthday. Many of rock's legendary acts played the Pontiac Silverdome over its lifetime. The Who opened the venue on December 6, 1975. Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band would play for the first of many times in '76. Led Zeppelin and Peter Frampton played in 1977 at the height of their careers, with the Rolling Stones, KISS, Pink Floyd, and Bruce Springsteen all playing at least one night at the 'Dome. Monsters of Rock was huge in 1988 with Van Halen, Metallica, Scorpions, Dokken and Kingdom Come and when it was time to ring in the new year, it was time for Whiplash Bash and the Motor City Madman Ted Nugent at the Silverdome.